Michelin Guide 2025: 11 of the best restaurants in and around Nottinghamshire

Below are all the restaurants in and around Nottinghamshire which are recommended in the Michelin Guide 2025.
1. Alchemilla, Derby Road, Nottingham
Alchemilla on Derby Road, Nottingham has one star. The Michelin guide states: "A living wall and roof garden set the scene for Head Chef Alex Bond's inspired, exciting cooking that utilises sustainably sourced ingredients. "As well as injecting plenty of his own personality into the dishes, he has an innate skill for bringing together sweet, sour, salty and citrus elements in wonderful harmony; his aged hogget with roasted lemon, aubergine and black olive is a prime example." Photo: Google
2. The Bulls Head, New Road, Holymoorside
The Michelin Guide said: "It's gained a strong following thanks to being gastronomically adventurous and having a passionate team who make a real effort to welcome their guests; custom menus with your name on is a particularly nice touch. "The kitchen show great ambition within the pub surroundings, with a tasting menu available alongside the à la carte. The chefs show great skill in spotlighting their quality produce, like super-fresh wild seabass cooked to perfection with a delicious crispy skin. Well-appointed bedrooms complete the appealing overall package." Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Raymond's, Stoney Street, Nottingham
The guide states: "In the heart of the city’s historic Lace Market neighbourhood, you’ll find this fun and welcoming restaurant that could scarcely be more on-trend. Sharing plates, counter seating, moody lighting, stylishly understated décor… it’s got the lot – and judging by the buzz it’s a recipe for success. "Start with the fish crackling if you can, a totally addictive snack served with punchy homemade tartare sauce – it sets the tone perfectly for a menu full of immensely satisfying dishes that are both generously sized and priced. Photo: Raymond's
4. Ibérico World Tapas, The Shire Hall, High Pavement, Nottingham
The guide states: "Hidden in the basement of the old city law courts and jail is this friendly, long-standing restaurant which comes with a vaulted ceiling, colourful tiling and ornate fretwork. The menu is just as interesting, living up to its name with dishes that incorporate elements from yuzu to dukkah alongside the firmly Mediterranean base. "Around four dishes per person is about right, with the 'gambas a la plancha' well worth an order. The ‘Express’ menu available on midweek early evenings represents great value." Photo: Google
