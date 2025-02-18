Michelin Guide 2025: 11 of the best restaurants in and around Nottinghamshire

4 . Ibérico World Tapas, The Shire Hall, High Pavement, Nottingham

The guide states: "Hidden in the basement of the old city law courts and jail is this friendly, long-standing restaurant which comes with a vaulted ceiling, colourful tiling and ornate fretwork. The menu is just as interesting, living up to its name with dishes that incorporate elements from yuzu to dukkah alongside the firmly Mediterranean base. "Around four dishes per person is about right, with the 'gambas a la plancha' well worth an order. The ‘Express’ menu available on midweek early evenings represents great value." Photo: Google