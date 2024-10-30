We can’t wait to get our hands on this 🍔

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McDonald’s set to launch spicy burger as part of the Saver Menu

The Chilli Double Cheeseburger will be launched on Wednesday November 6

The brand-new burger will be priced at £2.49

Legendary fast food chain McDonald’s is turning up the heat on its Saver Menu, as it is set to launch a brand-new spicy food item.

The brand-new Chilli Double Cheeseburger will be launched across all McDonald’s restaurants in the UK and Ireland on Wednesday November 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new burger features 100% British and Irish beef patties, alongside two slices of cheese, onions and pickles as well as jalapenos and a spicy relish in a soft, toasted bun.

PA Media & Dean Edwards

Priced at only £2.49, the Chilli Double Cheeseburger will join the Saver Menu as it re-launches with the addition of small soft drinks, small milkshakes and other fan-favourite food items at affordable prices.

The full McDonald’s Saver Menu includes.

Hamburger for £1.19

Cheeseburger for £1.39

Double Cheeseburger for £2.29

Mayo Chicken for £1.39

Small Fries for £1.19

Mini Core McFlurry for £1.29

Chilli Double Cheeseburger for £2.49

Small Milkshake for £1.99

Small Drinks for £1.19

Americano for £1.39

White Coffee for £1.39

For more information, please head to the McDonald’s UK website.