Kids eat free all-day in Bassetlaw Morrisons over the summer

The deal is available at Morrisons cafes nationwide and will run throughout the summer holidays to help parents get more value for money.

The adult menu includes salads, fish & chips, pies, burgers, and pizzas, with the kids’ including mac ‘n’ cheese, fish goujons, sandwich boxes and more. Each kids’ meal also includes a piece of fruit and a drink.

Ali Lyons, Head of Cafes at Morrisons said: “We know that feeding the whole family during the summer holidays can quickly add up and so we’re pleased to be running our Kids Eat Free All Day deal.

Kids eat free all-day in Morrisons Cafe

“We recently introduced a brand-new menu and have invested heavily in Coronavirus safety measures such as screens and our contactless ‘Order & Pay’ app.”