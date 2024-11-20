Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Yum yum 👅

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

KFC has launched festive wrapping paper - that you can lick

The lickable wrapping paper includes flavours inspired by the Stuffing Stucker Burger

The festive product is completely free to buy

Fried chicken restaurant KFC has announced a unique new launch in time for Christmas - lickable wrapping paper.

Following the announcement of KFC’s festive menu, which included the previously sold-out Stuffing Stacker Burger and its smaller version, the Stuffing Tower Burger, the restaurant has unveiled its newest launch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brand-new launch is the Lickable Wrapping Paper, which features flavours inspired by the Stuffing Stacker Burger’s ingredients which includes; two Original Recipe chicken fillets topped with cheese, soft sage and onion patty in a spicy cranberry sauce.

KFC has launched festive lickable wrapping paper (Photo: KFC) | KFC

The Lickable Wrapping Paper can be used to wrap Christmas gifts, with a festive design created by London-based artist SOLDIER which features illustrations of KFC ingredients and festive colours.

SOLDIER said: “In this design, I focus on using demotic imagery to communicate and evoke my past Christmas memories.

“Building on the silhouette technique I made for my Festival Dance project at Glastonbury earlier on this year, I distil various figures as a homage to KFC and the Christmas season down to their essential forms, transforming them into symbolic shadows that evoke the essence of festivity and celebration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My signature camouflage technique adds to the piece further and is homage to some of my first works.”

Phoebe Syms, brand manager at KFC UK&I said: “Despite the festive battle of the birds, at KFC we believe in chicken.

“We’re so obsessed that we’ve literally put chicken to paper and teamed up with rising artist SOLDIER to ensure Christmas is all wrapped up, the KFC way!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Introducing our first ever lickable wrapping paper… inspired by our epic limited-edition Stuffing Stacker Burger. Yes, it’s paper lickin’ good.”

KFC’s limited-edition Lickable Wrapping Paper is available from Wednesday November 20 until stocks last. The wrapping paper is free to purchase and is available from the KFC Shop.

For more information on KFC Lickable Wrapping Paper, please visit the KFC Shop website.