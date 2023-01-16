Itsu to open its first Nottingham restaurant in city's Victoria Centre

The healthy haven of fast, nutritious, beautiful food will offer shoppers and city centre workers alike a delicious range of hot and cold dishes to takeaway, dine in with their friends, or be delivered to local offices as a fresh meal option.

Neil Miller, itsu chief customer officer, said: "We’re looking forward to bringing our nutritious menu to the people of Nottingham.

“Opening in Victoria Centre represents the next step in our 'eat beautiful' journey, bringing healthy, affordable food to more people in more places across the UK.”

Itsu’s “steamed not fried” philosophy sees its menu including hot noodle and rice bowls, fresh sushi and salads, as well as their signature steamed gyoza and bao buns.

The majority of dishes are under 500 good calories, wholegrain, rich in omega 3 and cost less than £7.50.

Expect to see itsu classics as well as their newest ‘374’ dish; a seasonal feast for only 374 calories, consisting of five steamed signature veg gyoza, light crystal noodles, a medley of up to 12 different greens, veg and fresh herbs, pumpkin seeds and miso mushroom broth, perfect for those giving Veganuary a go this year.

State-of-the art digital ordering screens have been designed for lightning-fast service, customisation of hot dishes and instant access to nutritional and allergen information.

Customers can dine-in on bespoke elm wood tables, surrounded by fresh orchids. All dishes are available for dine-in, takeaway and delivery.

Students and NHS workers are welcome to 15 per cent off their bill anytime and everyone is welcome to the half-price sale of sushi and salads 30 minutes before closing, helping eliminate food waste.

Itsu is the latest addition to Victoria Centre’s food and drink offering, which includes Taco Bell and McDonald’s, as well as Ed’s Easy Diner, Caffe Rizzoli, Chopstix, Pokewaves, Tortilla and Krispy Kreme.

Welcoming itsu to the shopping centre, Nigel Wheatley, Victoria Centre director, said: “We’ve worked hard to provide customers with real choice when it comes to our food and drink offering in the Clocktower dining area and we’re delighted itsu has decided to become a part of that mix.

“This will be the first itsu store to open in Nottinghamshire and only its second in the Midlands. The brand focuses on ‘health and happiness’ dishes, which is the perfect sentiment for the first new brand to open in Victoria Centre in 2023.”

For more information on Victoria Centre, visit victoria-centre.com or follow Victoria Centre’s social media channels – Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.