The Good Beer Guide is the biggest and best book of pubs and breweries in Britain, decided by Campaign for Real Ale.

In Pictures: The 12 best pubs in Bassetlaw according to the Good Beer Guide 2022

A number of pubs in Bassetlaw have been featured in the Good Beer Guide for 2022.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Friday, 12th November 2021, 8:41 pm

Here is a rundown of the best boozers in Bassetlaw to get a pint.

The Campaign for Real Ale revealed a total of 72 pubs across Nottinghamshire today (November 12) in the Good Beer Guide 2022.

A bound edition of the guide has been printed annually since 1974 – and this year’s is available from shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2022

1. The Station Hotel, Carlton Road, Worksop

The Good Beer Guide says: “On the edge of the town centre, there is always a warm welcome at this pub. Up to five regularly changing real ales are available.”

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

2. The Mallard Inn, Carlton Road, Worksop

The Good Beer Guide says: “Formerly the station buffet, this small pub offers a warm welcome. Four beer festivals are held each year. The recipient of many local CAMRA awards."

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

3. The Shireoaks Inn, Westgate, Worksop

The Good Beer Guide says: “Warm, friendly pub converted from cottages. The public bar houses a pool table and large-screen TV. Good-value home-cooked food is served.”

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. The Liquorice Gardens, Newcastle Street, Worksop

The Good Beer Guide says: "The pub serves an excellent selection of ales, wines, spirits and craft beers. Most of the real ales are local and the range changes weekly."

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
BassetlawNottinghamshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 3