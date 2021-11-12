In Pictures: The 12 best pubs in Bassetlaw according to the Good Beer Guide 2022

Here is a rundown of the best boozers in Bassetlaw to get a pint.
A bound edition of the guide has been printed annually since 1974 – and this year’s is available from shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2022
1. The Station Hotel, Carlton Road, Worksop
The Good Beer Guide says: “On the edge of the town centre, there is always a warm welcome at this pub. Up to five regularly changing real ales are available.”
Photo: Google Maps
2. The Mallard Inn, Carlton Road, Worksop
The Good Beer Guide says: “Formerly the station buffet, this small pub offers a warm welcome. Four beer festivals are held each year. The recipient of many local CAMRA awards."
Photo: Google Maps
3. The Shireoaks Inn, Westgate, Worksop
The Good Beer Guide says: “Warm, friendly pub converted from cottages. The public bar houses a pool table and large-screen TV. Good-value home-cooked food is served.”
Photo: Google Maps
4. The Liquorice Gardens, Newcastle Street, Worksop
The Good Beer Guide says: "The pub serves an excellent selection of ales, wines, spirits and craft beers. Most of the real ales are local and the range changes weekly."
Photo: Google Maps