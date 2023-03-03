News you can trust since 1895
How McDonald's, Burger King, Pizza Hut. Domino's and KFC restaurants in Worksop are rated on Google

When you’re out and about and are gagging for a bite to eat then a major fast food restaurant is never far away.

Stephen Thirkill
5 minutes ago

Whether that is McDonald’s, Burger King, KFC, Pizza Hut or another brand, the choice is plentiful.

But sometimes the experiences can be very different with some branches modern, spacious and quiet and others a little too rundown, busy and dishing up disappointingly cold fries, burgers and poor food.

So where is the best place to go if you want sizzling hot fries, a tasty burger or pizza and a good customer experience.

Here we bring you the best and worst rated outlets in the area, as per reviews by Google.

Let us know your outlets of choice and why via social media.

1. Burger King Unit 3 Spinella Road, Worksop

Burger King - Unit 3 Spinella Road, Worksop - is rated 3.1 rom 164 Google reviews

Photo: Burger King

2. McDonald's Mills Way, Worksop

McDonald's - Mills Way, Worksop is rated 3.8 from 429 Google reviews.

Photo: Google

3. McDonald's Highgrounds Rd, Rhodesia, Worksop

McDonald's - Highgrounds Rd, Rhodesia, Worksop - is rated 3.7 from 2,056 Google reviews.

Photo: Google

4. Burger King Moto Service Area, Hilltop Roundabout, Blyth, Worksop

Burger King - Moto Service Area, Hilltop Roundabout, Blyth, Worksop - is rated 2.8 from 174 Google reviews,

Photo: Google

