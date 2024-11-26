Santa’s Smashed Burger makes an appearance on the festive menu | TGI Fridays

The much-loved fun restaurant brand TGI Fridays has announced a mouth-watering festive menu for under £22 - with a share of each order being donated to the NSPCC.

Diners can enjoy a festive two-course menu for £21.95pp - which includes a starter and main - and add-on a dessert for a fiver. There’s also a range of Christmas cocktails on offer to get into the festive spirit.

Limited-edition starters include the Merry Cheesy Christmas, which is cheesy ring doughnuts tossed in sweet and smoky seasoning and mozzarella dippers served with cranberry and chilli jam. And the Cajun Claus Mac & Cheese is topped with maple bacon, crispy onions, and cranberry and chilli jam.

As for the mains, there’s The Gift of Rump Steak, a flame-grilled prime centre-cut 8oz rump streak seasoned with steak rub, served with house fries, blue cheese lettuce wedges, Cajun spiced onion rings, cherry tomatoes and your choice of sauce.

The Santa’s Smashed Burger comprises two 100% beef patties layered with lettuce, tomato, red onion, burger mayo, dill pickle, American-style cheese, Cajun cheese sauce, mozzarella dippers and finished with cheese doughnuts tossed in sweet and smoky seasoning, served with cranberry and chilli jam.

And the Very Merry Vegan Burger is a plant-based patty with lettuce, tomato, red onion, dill pickle, cranberry and chilli jam, burger mayo and topped with applewood cheese.

As for pud, there’s the new gooey Chocolate Orange in Your Stocking Brownie, topped with hot fudge, orange sorbet, and chocolate sauce - a perfect ending to a festive feast.

Limited edition festive cocktails include Woo Woo It’s Christmas, Black Forest Martini, rum-based Frostbite, It’s Fizzmas and Sleigh My Name, with vodka, Cointreau and white rum.

And as it’s the season of giving, TGI Fridays has also pledged to donate £1 to the NSPCC for every set menu purchased, to help fund essential services for vulnerable children across the UK.

Find out more about TGI’s festive menu and how to book a table, here.