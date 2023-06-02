There’s nothing like fish and chips on a Friday night to put a tough week behind you and start the weekend in style.

And perhaps there is no better Friday to do just that as the nation prepares to celebrate National Fish and Chip Day today (2nd June).

National Fish & Chip Day is about giving the fish and chips industry recognition, helping to secure its position as the nation’s favourite dish.

The event, which takes place on the first Friday in June every year, already has the backing of key players in the industry.

National Fish and Chip Day was launched in 2015 to celebrate the nation’s favourite dish.

But with so many chippy’s out there it can be hard knowing where to go if you want a cracking haddock and chips and friendly service.

Thankfully our old friend google is always there to offer a helping hand.

So, with that in mind, here we bring you a list of some of Worksop’s best fish and chip shops, using customer reviews on google. Each review is out of five stars.

Let us know which are your favourite shops, and why, via our social media channels.

1 . Papas Fish and Chip Restaurant and Takeaway - High Hoe Rd, Worksop "Food good and reasonably priced" - Rated: 4.4 (802 reviews) Photo: Papas Fish and Chip Restaurant and Takeaway Photo Sales

2 . Catch 44 - 44 Newcastle Ave "Best chip shop in town without question. I've eaten different meals each time I've visited, always great food." - Rated: 4.8 (168 reviews) Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Dawsons - 99 Gateford Rd "This is the best chip shop in Worksop. I especially love the fish, its really chunky and fresh and tastes really nice." - Rated: 4.6 (125 reviews) Photo: Worksop Guardian Photo Sales

4 . Star Fish & Chips - 3 Celtic Point, Worksop "Friendly staff and good pie chips meal fairly priced" - Rated: 4 (91 reviews) Photo: Google Photo Sales

