News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies

Here are 15 of the best places to celebrate National Fish and Chip Day in Worksop

There’s nothing like fish and chips on a Friday night to put a tough week behind you and start the weekend in style.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 8th Feb 2023, 14:55 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 06:28 BST

And perhaps there is no better Friday to do just that as the nation prepares to celebrate National Fish and Chip Day today (2nd June).

National Fish & Chip Day is about giving the fish and chips industry recognition, helping to secure its position as the nation’s favourite dish.

The event, which takes place on the first Friday in June every year, already has the backing of key players in the industry.

National Fish and Chip Day was launched in 2015 to celebrate the nation’s favourite dish.

But with so many chippy’s out there it can be hard knowing where to go if you want a cracking haddock and chips and friendly service.

Thankfully our old friend google is always there to offer a helping hand.

So, with that in mind, here we bring you a list of some of Worksop’s best fish and chip shops, using customer reviews on google. Each review is out of five stars.

Let us know which are your favourite shops, and why, via our social media channels.

"Food good and reasonably priced" - Rated: 4.4 (802 reviews)

1. Papas Fish and Chip Restaurant and Takeaway - High Hoe Rd, Worksop

"Food good and reasonably priced" - Rated: 4.4 (802 reviews) Photo: Papas Fish and Chip Restaurant and Takeaway

Photo Sales
"Best chip shop in town without question. I've eaten different meals each time I've visited, always great food." - Rated: 4.8 (168 reviews)

2. Catch 44 - 44 Newcastle Ave

"Best chip shop in town without question. I've eaten different meals each time I've visited, always great food." - Rated: 4.8 (168 reviews) Photo: Google

Photo Sales
"This is the best chip shop in Worksop. I especially love the fish, its really chunky and fresh and tastes really nice." - Rated: 4.6 (125 reviews)

3. Dawsons - 99 Gateford Rd

"This is the best chip shop in Worksop. I especially love the fish, its really chunky and fresh and tastes really nice." - Rated: 4.6 (125 reviews) Photo: Worksop Guardian

Photo Sales
"Friendly staff and good pie chips meal fairly priced" - Rated: 4 (91 reviews)

4. Star Fish & Chips - 3 Celtic Point, Worksop

"Friendly staff and good pie chips meal fairly priced" - Rated: 4 (91 reviews) Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Worksop