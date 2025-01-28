Google Reviews' 10 great curry houses in and around Worksop and Retford

Whether it’s a mild korma, a legendary tikka masala or you like turn up the heat with jalfrezi or a vindaloo, we Brits can’t get enough of it.
It is estimated that there are more than 12,000 Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan and Pakistani restaurants in the UK, employing more than 100,000 people.
And whether it’s eat in or takeaway, a tasty curry with famiy or friends is always a winner.
1. Jhinook - Worksop
Jhinook, on Central Avenue in Worksop, has a rating of 4.6 stars. Photo: Google
2. Bombay Spice - Carlton in Lindrick
Bombay Spice, on The Green in Carlton, is rated 4.4. Photo: Google
3. Amir's Balti House - Retford
Amir's Balti House, on Grove Street, Retford, is rated at 4.3. Photo: Google
4. Saffron Lounge - Worksop
Saffron Lounge, on Ryton Street, Worksop, has a 4.5 rating. Photo: Saffron Lounge Facebook