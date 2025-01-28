These are the top curry houses in andn around Worksop and Retford according to Google Reviews. Photo: Getty Imagesplaceholder image
These are the top curry houses in andn around Worksop and Retford according to Google Reviews. Photo: Getty Images

Google Reviews' 10 great curry houses in and around Worksop and Retford

By John Smith
Published 28th Jan 2025, 16:54 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2025, 11:58 BST
It’s UK National Curry Week and if there’s one thing we British love, its the spicy treat of a curry.

Whether it’s a mild korma, a legendary tikka masala or you like turn up the heat with jalfrezi or a vindaloo, we Brits can’t get enough of it.

It is estimated that there are more than 12,000 Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan and Pakistani restaurants in the UK, employing more than 100,000 people.

And whether it’s eat in or takeaway, a tasty curry with famiy or friends is always a winner.

And these are the curry houses in and around Worksop and Retford that score best on Google Reviews.

Jhinook, on Central Avenue in Worksop, has a rating of 4.6 stars.

1. Jhinook - Worksop

Jhinook, on Central Avenue in Worksop, has a rating of 4.6 stars. Photo: Google

Bombay Spice, on The Green in Carlton, is rated 4.4.

2. Bombay Spice - Carlton in Lindrick

Bombay Spice, on The Green in Carlton, is rated 4.4. Photo: Google

Amir's Balti House, on Grove Street, Retford, is rated at 4.3.

3. Amir's Balti House - Retford

Amir's Balti House, on Grove Street, Retford, is rated at 4.3. Photo: Google

Saffron Lounge, on Ryton Street, Worksop, has a 4.5 rating.

4. Saffron Lounge - Worksop

Saffron Lounge, on Ryton Street, Worksop, has a 4.5 rating. Photo: Saffron Lounge Facebook

