Google Reviews' 10 great curry houses in and around Worksop and Retford

Whether it’s a mild korma, a legendary tikka masala or you like turn up the heat with jalfrezi or a vindaloo, we Brits can’t get enough of it.

It is estimated that there are more than 12,000 Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan and Pakistani restaurants in the UK, employing more than 100,000 people.

And whether it’s eat in or takeaway, a tasty curry with famiy or friends is always a winner.

And these are the curry houses in and around Worksop and Retford that score best on Google Reviews.

Jhinook - Worksop Jhinook, on Central Avenue in Worksop, has a rating of 4.6 stars.

Bombay Spice - Carlton in Lindrick Bombay Spice, on The Green in Carlton, is rated 4.4.

Amir's Balti House - Retford Amir's Balti House, on Grove Street, Retford, is rated at 4.3.

Saffron Lounge - Worksop Saffron Lounge, on Ryton Street, Worksop, has a 4.5 rating.