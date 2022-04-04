New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Bassetlaw’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Day Dream Desserts at 3 Grove Street, Retford; rated on March 31

• Rated 5: Chilli Petals at Newcastle Street, Tuxford; rated on March 29

• Rated 5: Palais Bingo Ltd at Palais Star Bingo, 21 Newcastle Avenue, Worksop; rated on March 14

• Rated 5: Stop & Pour at Worksop Bus Station, Newcastle Street, Worksop; rated on March 14

• Rated 5: Ocean Pearl at 29 Potter Street, Worksop; rated on March 8

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Albertos at Albert Road, Retford; rated on March 4

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Tuxford Spice at 14 Eldon Street, Tuxford; rated on March 22

• Rated 5: New Hong Kong House at 22 Eldon Street, Tuxford; rated on March 11

• Rated 5: Greggs at Blyth Services A1, Blyth, Worksop; rated on March 8