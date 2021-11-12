Good Beer Guide 2022: Full list of 72 pubs across Notts featured

A total of 72 watering holes across the county have been included in the Good Beer Guide 2022 – including four pubs in Worksop and four in Retford.

The guide was first published in 1972 and was just 18 pages long, a collection of sheets of paper stapled together and posted out to CAMRA members.

The first printed edition was published in 1974 and, the guide says, contained a comment on Watney’s brewery that was considered libellous, causing the first print run to be pulped and the description for the brewery to be revised.

Shireoaks Inn, Worksop, has made the The Good Beer Guide 2022.

A bound edition of the guide has been printed annually since 1974 – and this years is available from shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2022

Here’s every pub in our county featured in the Good Beer Guide 2022:

ARNOLD

Abdication

Robin Hood & Little John

BEESTON

Crown Inn

Star Inn

Victoria Hotel

BINGHAM

Horse & Plough

Wheatsheaf

BLIDWORTH

Black Bull

BLYTH

Red Hart

CAR COLSTON

Royal Oak

CARLTON-IN-LINDRICK

Grey Horses Inn

EAST LEAKE

Round RobINN

EAST MARKHAM

Queen’s Hotel

EASTWOOD

Gamekeeper’s

Tap & Growler

EDWINSTOWE

Forest Lodge

GRANBY

Marquis of Granby

HIGH MARNHAM

Brownlow Arms

HUCKNALL

Byron’s Rest

KIMBERLEY

Roots Emporium

KIRKBY

Dandy Cock Ale House

LAMBLEY

Woodlark Inn

LANEHAM

Bees Knees

LOUND

Bluebell Inn

MANSFIELD

Bold Forester

Brown Cow

Garrison

Railway Inn

Redgate

NEWARK

Flying Circus

Just Beer Micropub

Organ Grinder

Oscar’s Inn

Prince Rupert

NOTTINGHAM

Barrel Drop

Beerheadz

Bread & Bitter

Brickyard

Doctor’s Orders

Fox & Grapes

King William IV

Lincolnshire Poacher

Lion Inn

Newshouse

Old Volunteer

Plough Inn

Sir John Borlase Warren

Vat & Fiddle

OXTON

Old Green Dragon

RADCLIFFE-ON-TRENT

Chestnut

Yard of Ale

RAINWORTH

Inkpot

REMPSTONE

Whtie Lion

RETFORD

Beer Under The Clock

Black Boy Inn

Brew Shed

Idle Valley Tap

RUDDINGTON

Frame Breakers

SOUTHWELL

Final Whistle

Old Coach House

STAPLEFORD

Horse & Jockey

STAUNTON-IN-THE-VALE

Staunton Arms

SUTTON

Duke of Sussex

FireRock

Scruffy Dog

UNDERWOOD

Ginger Giraffe Micro Pub and Gin Bar

WEST BRIDGFORD

Poppy & Pint

Stratford Haven

WORKSOP

Liquorice Gardens

Mallard

Shireoaks Inn