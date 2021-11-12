Good Beer Guide 2022: Full list of 72 pubs across Notts featured
The Campaign for Real Ale has revealed its list of the best pubs to get a pint in Nottinghamshire.
A total of 72 watering holes across the county have been included in the Good Beer Guide 2022 – including four pubs in Worksop and four in Retford.
The guide was first published in 1972 and was just 18 pages long, a collection of sheets of paper stapled together and posted out to CAMRA members.
The first printed edition was published in 1974 and, the guide says, contained a comment on Watney’s brewery that was considered libellous, causing the first print run to be pulped and the description for the brewery to be revised.
A bound edition of the guide has been printed annually since 1974 – and this years is available from shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2022
Here’s every pub in our county featured in the Good Beer Guide 2022:
ARNOLD
Abdication
Robin Hood & Little John
BEESTON
Crown Inn
Star Inn
Victoria Hotel
BINGHAM
Horse & Plough
Wheatsheaf
BLIDWORTH
Black Bull
BLYTH
Red Hart
CAR COLSTON
Royal Oak
CARLTON-IN-LINDRICK
Grey Horses Inn
EAST LEAKE
Round RobINN
EAST MARKHAM
Queen’s Hotel
EASTWOOD
Gamekeeper’s
Tap & Growler
EDWINSTOWE
Forest Lodge
GRANBY
Marquis of Granby
HIGH MARNHAM
Brownlow Arms
HUCKNALL
Byron’s Rest
KIMBERLEY
Roots Emporium
KIRKBY
Dandy Cock Ale House
LAMBLEY
Woodlark Inn
LANEHAM
Bees Knees
LOUND
Bluebell Inn
MANSFIELD
Bold Forester
Brown Cow
Garrison
Railway Inn
Redgate
NEWARK
Flying Circus
Just Beer Micropub
Organ Grinder
Oscar’s Inn
Prince Rupert
NOTTINGHAM
Barrel Drop
Beerheadz
Bread & Bitter
Brickyard
Doctor’s Orders
Fox & Grapes
King William IV
Lincolnshire Poacher
Lion Inn
Newshouse
Old Volunteer
Plough Inn
Sir John Borlase Warren
Vat & Fiddle
OXTON
Old Green Dragon
RADCLIFFE-ON-TRENT
Chestnut
Yard of Ale
RAINWORTH
Inkpot
REMPSTONE
Whtie Lion
RETFORD
Beer Under The Clock
Black Boy Inn
Brew Shed
Idle Valley Tap
RUDDINGTON
Frame Breakers
SOUTHWELL
Final Whistle
Old Coach House
STAPLEFORD
Horse & Jockey
STAUNTON-IN-THE-VALE
Staunton Arms
SUTTON
Duke of Sussex
FireRock
Scruffy Dog
UNDERWOOD
Ginger Giraffe Micro Pub and Gin Bar
WEST BRIDGFORD
Poppy & Pint
Stratford Haven
WORKSOP
Liquorice Gardens
Mallard
Shireoaks Inn
Station Hotel