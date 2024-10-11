Future foodmakers: Morrisons launches its first ever wooden toy range to inspire a new generation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ever wondered what’s going to stir and bake the childhood imagination of chefs and bakers of the future?

Morrisons believes one of the magical ingredients could be their inspiring new range of shop, farm and food related wooden toys.

Launching on Monday, Morrisons new ‘Ollie & Grace’ wooden toy range is set to inspire a new generation of foodmakers. And just in time for Christmas present shopping, the fun and collectable set will enable kids to spend endless hours role-playing at home while learning about the journey of food from farm to fork.

The new range, a first for Morrisons, is designed to develop creativity and spark the imagination of young children while ‘playing shop’, with prices starting from as little as £4.

The exclusive set includes miniatures of Morrisons Market Street, alongside a mini wooden Morrisons Shopping Trolley (£15), Delivery Van (£4), Tractor (£4) and a Tabletop Checkout Till (£25).

Capturing Morrisons Market Street, the Mini Market Street Bakery Set (£25) offers little ones the opportunity to re-create their very own Market Street moments - with a must-have Morrisons apron and hat. The Bakery Set offers interchangeable parts so mini Morrisons enthusiasts can enjoy playing with all the Market Street counters including a Butcher (£10), Fishmonger (£10), Deli (£10) and Oven Fresh (£10) set.

Amy Crowther, Buying Manager at Morrisons, said: “We’ve absolutely loved bringing this range to life for our mini food-makers of the future. Our new Ollie & Grace wooden toy range is a gift that promises hours of fun, while also encouraging creativity and curiosity.”

The new Ollie & Grace range is available in-store at Morrisons now, customers need to be quick, as when it’s gone, it’s gone!