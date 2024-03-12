A number of Bassetlaw food outlets have recently been inspected and given hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency. Photo by Carl Court/Getty ImagesA number of Bassetlaw food outlets have recently been inspected and given hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency. Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images
Food hygiene ratings given to 17 Bassetlaw establishments - find out how they fared

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 17 of Bassetlaw’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Kate Mason
Published 12th Mar 2024, 15:05 GMT

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens.

Rated 5: Markham Moor KFC at Shell Services, East Markham, Nottinghamshire; rated on February 27

Rated 5: The White Swan. At White Swan Inn, High Street, Blyth, Worksop, rated on February 26

Rated 5: Ruby's Pizza at 18 Eldon Street, Tuxford, Nottinghamshire; rated on February 21

Rated 4: Hong Kong Chef at 25 Station Street, Misterton, Nottinghamshire; rated on January 25

