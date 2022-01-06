Finally! Worksop to get McDonald's new vegan burger

McDonald’s has launched its vegan Big Mac alternative in 250 of its takeaways nationwide last October – but none in Worksop.

However, the trial has been so successful, it is rolling the burger out nationwide.

A spokesman said: “McDonald’s is proud to announce the national roll-out of its plant-based offering, the McPlant, to all restaurants across the UK , following a successful trial at over 250 restaurants last year.

“It is now available from Inverness to Liverpool and Penzance to Grimsby, meaning the McPlant is officially everywhere for burgers lovers to get their hands-on.

“Whether they’re plant-based, taking part in Veganuary or a true meat lover – McDonald’s is confident it’s a burger for everyone.”

Michelle Graham-Clare, McDonald’s UK chief marketing officer, said: “We’re so pleased our McPlant is now officially ‘everywhere’ and available for more of our customers to taste and enjoy.

“We saw a remarkable response to the trial period back in October and now McPlant is on the high-street, in retail parks and service stations all over the UKso all of our customers will be able to try it.

“We’re proud to once again be offering our customers more great-tasting options from McDonald’s. Its our same iconic taste – but plant-based.”

The McPlant looks like a regular burger, but is 100 per cent vegan.

McDonald’s describes it as a ‘a vegan burger made with a juicy, plant-based patty co-developed with Beyond Meat, featuring vegan sandwich sauce, ketchup, mustard, onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and vegan cheese in a sesame seed bun’.

It says: “McDonald’s UK has spent three years on research and development to bring a delicious plant-based offering to customers.

“Every element of the McPlant was designed with taste and quality top-of-mind – from the plant-based patty, to innovative vegan cheese based on pea protein that tastes just like McDonald’s iconic cheese slices and a new vegan sauce.”