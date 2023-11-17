Feliz Navi-dog: Morrisons unveils biggest supermarket festive pet range

With more than half (57 per venty) of British households owning a furry friend, animal companions are an integral part of Christmas festivities for much of the nation.

Morrisons is making sure Christmas 2023 is the ulti-mutt celebration for pets as it unveils its biggest festive pet range to date.

Comprising nearly 30 products, pet owners will be able to pick up advent calendars, Christmas dinners, jumpers and more so furry friends don’t miss out on the festive fun. With prices starting from just £1.49, there’s a pocket-friendly treat for every pet owner to pick up.

For those looking to share the Christmas countdown with their pets, shoppers can grab the Morrisons Pawsome Meaty Christmas Dog Treat Advent Calendar and Morrisons Purrfect Meaty Christmas Cat Treat Advent Calendar, both £3.99, filled with tasty treats for pets to enjoy each day.

Customers can also kit their pets out in the finest festive wear with the Gifts for Pets Dog Festive Jumper (£4.99) and Gifts For Pets Reindeer Headband for Dogs & Cats (£2.99).

For a delicious Christmas Eve treat, pups can chow down on Morrisons Rudi Reindeer Iced Dog Cookies (£3.99), adorably shaped like festive reindeer. 10% of sales from the Rudi range go to charity partner Together for Short Lives, giving shoppers even more reason to pick up the tasty treats.

Pets don’t need to miss out on the big day itself either, as the range boasts all of the ingredients needed for a paw-sitively delicious pooch Christmas dinner. Customers can choose from Morrisons Turkey and Bacon Hot Dogs for Dogs (£1.99), Morrisons Sausages in either Christmas Dinner or Pork & Apple Stuffing Flavour for Dogs (£1.99), Morrison Pigs in Blankets for Dogs (£2.99), and of course Morrisons Mince Pies for Dogs (£2.99) to top it all off.

The range also includes plenty of treats purr-fect for stocking fillers, such as the Morrisons Merry Poochmas Rawhide alternative Chew sticks (£1.99), available in the shape of Christmas trees, or Gingerbread people. Cats can tuck into the Morrisons Tasty Tuna Meowy Christmas Cat Sticks or Morrisons Delicious Duck Christmas Quackers Cat Treats, just £1.49 each, and there are pet safe crackers for both cats and dogs (£2.49).

Andy Whiteman, Product Developer at Morrisons, said: “Santa Paws is truly coming to Morrisons this year as we introduce our biggest and best Christmas pet range. We know pets are an important part of so many families, so now shoppers can pick up everything they need to share the celebrations with their cuddly companions, without breaking the bank.”