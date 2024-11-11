Christmas: 11 of the fanciest food and drink advent calendars for this Christmas season

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 11th Nov 2024, 15:56 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 17:01 BST

As we get nearer to the festive season, we may be on the search for the perfect advent calendar to help us count down to the big day. 

From traditional chocolate advent calendars to alcohol gift sets and everything in between, there is something for everyone to enjoy this December.

For those of us who want something a little more exciting than the usual, here are some fancy advent calendars to purchase.

11 of the fanciest food and drink advent calendars for this Christmas season (Photo: Adobe Stock)11 of the fanciest food and drink advent calendars for this Christmas season (Photo: Adobe Stock)
Lindt 3D Teddy Advent Calendar 310g - £20

Ilchester Cheese Advent Calendar - £28.99

Joe & Seph’s Gourmet Popcorn Advent Calendar - £30

Nespresso Original Advent Calendar - £38

Menkind Coffee Advent Calendar 2024 - £59

Hotel Chocolat’s The Grand Advent Calendar - £80

Selfridges’ 12 Days of Panettone Advent Calendar - £124.99

Bourbon & American Whiskey Advent Calendar - £139.95

John Lewis Fizz Advent Calendar - £145

The Premium Whiskey Advent Calendar - £199.95

Fortnum’s Feasting Advent Calendar - £200

