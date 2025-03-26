Four in five Brits are embracing having it both ways according to new research

Enjoy hot AND cold showers? Restaurant menus causing you headaches? Have FOMO and JOMO at the same time? Then chances are you’re a ‘bothist’ - someone who proudly embraces not having to choose.

In fact the majority of Brits (61%) identify with this ‘bothist’ philosophy - with more than four in five (84%) declaring that when it comes to things they love, they want the best of both worlds rather than choosing. The new research has been revealed to mark the launch of the new Cadbury Dairy Milk Biscoff bar that combines the best of both - delicious smooth chocolate and caramelised biscuits.

What was once associated with indecision (59%) and uncertainty (32%) is now being reclaimed, with two thirds (67%) agreeing that having it both ways is the ultimate act of self-care.

Being a ‘homebody’ OR a ‘party person’ is out, as more than a third (36%) want to socialise with friends in the afternoon, before getting home to the sofa by 9pm. Three quarters (73%) will order multiple starters instead of one main course due to wanting a variety of flavours in one meal (49%) and not having to choose between the options they love (29%).

Other areas where Brits are most likely to adopt this bothist attitude include booking a holiday with both beaches and city life (52%), enjoying sweet and savoury food combinations (52%), identifying as both a dog and cat person (34%), and texting whilst simultaneously being on a phone call (27%).

Even the great British cuppa is getting a bothist makeover with 1 in 10 (11%) enjoying tea and coffee together - a combination most popular amongst Millennials aged 25 - 34 (26%).

Music choices have also become more eclectic, with people listening to an average of four different genres regularly. ‘High and low brow’ entertainment no longer exist only separately, with nearly a third (31%) enjoying both reality TV alongside documentaries. Meanwhile the term “double booked” is being given a new meaning, as a quarter of adults (25%) will listen to an audio book while reading a physical book.

Making the choice not to choose has resulted in people feeling like a more well-rounded person (31%), with the liberation allowing them to broaden their horizons (31%) and get the most out of life (28%). One in ten go so far as to say being a ‘bothist’ makes them a better person (11%).

However, it’s the younger generations (aged 18 - 24) getting the most out of ‘bothism’. Not only are they more likely to identify as a ‘bothist’ (73% vs 54% Boomers) but are the most likely to attribute it to joyful feelings. They are four times more likely than over 65s to say it has helped them discover more about themselves (16% vs 4%).

While many may have them pinned as the generation of “doom scrolling”, it appears they’re actually occupied with “double screening” with more than three quarters (79%) of under-25s enjoying two activities simultaneously.

If you’re amongst the 41% of Brits fed up of being forced to choose between things you love and want to celebrate bothism in all its glory, Cadbury Dairy Milk Biscoff is here to answer your prayers. The iconic snack brand has launched the Have It Both Ways club to celebrate its new no-compromise chocolate bar that offers the smooth taste of Cadbury Dairy Milk and the satisfying crunch of Lotus Biscoff.

To join the club and receive exclusive news from Cadbury Dairy Milk Biscoff, you’ll have to prove you’re truly a ‘bothist’. Visit the Cadbury Instagram page and answer a selection of psychometric tests. Can you see both sides of an optical illusion? Or do you want to pick both from a ‘this or that’ question? Take the ‘bothist’ test to see if you’re ‘bothist’ enough to join the club.

Giving a taste of the choices ‘bothists’ are backing away from, is comedian and content creator Henry Rowley. He’s brought everyday decisions to life through a series of hilarious sketches, as he urges others to #HaveItBothWays and share their ‘this AND that’ preferences on social media.

Connor Gould, Brand Manager at Cadbury Dairy Milk, says: “At Cadbury, we embrace the ‘this AND that’ attitude. Our new Cadbury Dairy Milk Biscoff Bar is a delicious reflection of this combining creamy Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate with the crunch of Lotus Biscoff. Plus, for our fellow ‘this AND that’ lovers, we’re encouraging them to put their ‘bothist’ mindset to the test at @cadburyuk, sign up to our community and try out the bar for themselves.”

The top Bothist moments for Brits are:

Going on a holiday with both city life and beaches to enjoy (52%) 'Enjoying food that is both sweet and savoury (52%) Having chocolate and biscuits together as a snack (43%) Listening to songs that are made up of two musical genres (41%) Being super organised, before doing something really spontaneous (34%) Being a cat and dog person (34%) Going out on an adventurer before enjoying home comforts immediately after (32%) Texting someone whilst being on the phone to someone else (27%) Watching reality TV and a highbrow cultural show one after the other (24%) Going to a destination that is wintry but warm (22%)