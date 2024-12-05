Christmas markets: My ranking of the most popular foods and drinks from mulled wine to churros

I absolutely love a Christmas market. Visiting one during the festive season is a tradition I have kept up for years.

Christmas markets are known for the selling of unique, handmade gifts. At Christmas markets you can find the likes of f candles, alcohol sets, festive decorations and everything in between.

While I certainly enjoy looking through the creative products (and of course purchasing them for gifts), I’m mostly there for the food and drinks.

Here is my ranking of the popular Christmas market foods and drinks, from my most favourite to least favourite.

If there is a mulled wine stall at a Christmas market, I am first in the queue. I absolutely love the warmth and flavour of a mulled wine, and would drink it all year round if it wouldn’t be weird. It is my absolute favourite thing at a Christmas market.

1. Mulled Wine

If there is a mulled wine stall at a Christmas market, I am first in the queue. I absolutely love the warmth and flavour of a mulled wine, and would drink it all year round if it wouldn’t be weird. It is my absolute favourite thing at a Christmas market. | kolosyuk - stock.adobe.com

Nothing tastes better than a German sausage at a Christmas market. The portion size, the juicyness and the range of options means it’s almost always my food of choice at a Christmas market. Also, it’s easy to eat on the go.

2. German Sausages

Nothing tastes better than a German sausage at a Christmas market. The portion size, the juicyness and the range of options means it’s almost always my food of choice at a Christmas market. Also, it’s easy to eat on the go. | Lapasmile - stock.adobe.com

If I have a chance to sit down at a Christmas market, then I will certainly go for a delicious bowl full of mac and cheese. What I love most about eating mac and cheese from a Christmas market though, is the unique toppings.

3. Mac and Cheese

If I have a chance to sit down at a Christmas market, then I will certainly go for a delicious bowl full of mac and cheese. What I love most about eating mac and cheese from a Christmas market though, is the unique toppings. | Michael - stock.adobe.com

If I’m in the mood for something sweet, churros is my ultimate choice. Oozing with rich chocolate packed in a sugary dough, it’s an absolute treat.

4. Churrros

If I’m in the mood for something sweet, churros is my ultimate choice. Oozing with rich chocolate packed in a sugary dough, it’s an absolute treat. | Nelea Reazanteva - stock.adobe.c

