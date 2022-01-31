To mark Chinese New Year we asked Worksop Guardian where the best places were in and around Worksop to get Chinese food.

Chinese New Year in Worksop: 9 of the best Chinese takeaways and restaurants in and around Worksop as recommended by Guardian readers

Not in the mood to cook tonight? How about treating yourself to a warming and delicious Chinese takeaway.

By Sam Jackson
Monday, 31st January 2022, 3:47 pm

But where do you go and what are you ordering?

We turned to the Worksop Guardian readers to shout out their favourite place to get a Chinese meal in the area.

Please check opening days and times as some may be closed to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

1. kilton house.jpeg

Lots of you recommended Kilton House, 29 Kilton Hill, Worksop, S81 0AP.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Dragon Garden

Takeaways were highly recommended from Dragon Garden, in Gateford Road, Worksop.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Mandarin Palace

Readers recommend Mandarin Palace in Eastgate, Worksop.

Photo: Andrew Roe

Photo Sales

4. Baby Panda

Baby Panda, in Carlton Road, Worksop is the favourite place for many Worksop Guardian readers.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3