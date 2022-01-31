But where do you go and what are you ordering?

We turned to the Worksop Guardian readers to shout out their favourite place to get a Chinese meal in the area.

Please check opening days and times as some may be closed to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

1. kilton house.jpeg Lots of you recommended Kilton House, 29 Kilton Hill, Worksop, S81 0AP. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Dragon Garden Takeaways were highly recommended from Dragon Garden, in Gateford Road, Worksop. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Mandarin Palace Readers recommend Mandarin Palace in Eastgate, Worksop. Photo: Andrew Roe Photo Sales

4. Baby Panda Baby Panda, in Carlton Road, Worksop is the favourite place for many Worksop Guardian readers. Photo: Google Photo Sales