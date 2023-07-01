CHEFREE launches the AFW20 Air Fryer Double Compartment with visible window

As with all of the Chefree range, this air fryer is designed to cook tastier food in less time and with less fat making it an easy to use and healthy option.

However, the AFW20 air fryer can do more than just fry, it also grills, roasts, toasts, bakes, dehydrates, and even reheats.

It can make everything from breakfast to dessert effortlessly and quickly with 8 one-touch cooking presets such as Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Broil etc.

The AFW20 Air Fryer featuring a double compartment and visible window

The Chefree AFW20 is available from Amazon for £159.99 using a £25 coupon and from Chefree for an RRP of £159.99, currently on sale for £129.99.

The AFW20 features a viewing window in the front of the basket and, together with the internal light, it allows users to keep an eye on what’s cooking without having to open the basket and let heat escape.

With a large 2X4L dual-draw, the air fryer can effortlessly cook two foods at once.

Users can cook main courses and side dishes at the same time, faster and easier, so no back-to-back cooking required. It’s the perfect size for feeding 6-8 people with enough space for a chicken of up to 2kg, 2kg chips and more.

How the air fryer works

Thanks to the independent frying baskets, with SYNC Finish Function, users can use different programmes, times and temperatures in each drawer with the food cooked and ready at the same time. Ideal for cooking a complete meal for the family with minimal effort required.

The dual independent cooking with 360° rapid air circulation technology creates delicious foods that is crispy outside and juicy inside in minutes and makes the family’s favourite fried foods with up to 90 per cent less oil than traditional frying.

With energy costs soaring and the cost of living crisis, users will be happy to know that the AFW20 can also save up to 80 per cent on energy.

A much cheaper option than a traditional oven or fryer and the flexible crisper tray encourages food to cook quicker for deliciously tender inside and browned so less time consuming too.

Cooks two foods two ways

For anyone struggling for inspiration or who just wants to maximise usage of the air fryer just check out the Chefree APP which has more than one hundred chef-crafted recipes that will be sure to spark ideas for any meal from breakfast to dessert.

