Celebrations after Retford pub wins ‘CAMRA Village Pub of the Season Award’

Staff and customers are celebrating after a popular Retford pub scooped a prestigious industry award.

The Bluebell Inn in Lound has been awarded the North Notts CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) Country Pub of the Season Award.

This recognition celebrates the pub's outstanding commitment to serving quality real ale, fostering a warm and welcoming atmosphere, and being a vibrant hub for the local community.

The award ceremony took place at The Bluebell Inn on August 19, where CAMRA membership secretary, Matt Mitchell, presented the certificate to the pub's dedicated team.

The event was attended by Jo White, Labour MP for Bassetlaw, local residents and ale enthusiasts, all gathered to honor this significant achievement.

Michael Tytherleigh, the landlord and head chef at The Bluebell Inn said: "It’s an honor to receive the CAMRA Country Pub of the Season Award.

"This award is a testament to the hard work of our team, the loyalty of our customers, and our shared passion for quality ale. We are deeply rooted in this community, and we will continue to strive to be a place where everyone feels at home."

Jo White, MP, congratulated The Bluebell Inn on its success, saying, "The Bluebell Inn is a shining example of what makes villages special. It’s more than just a pub; it’s a gathering place that brings people together, supports local events, and contributes to the vibrancy of Lound. I am delighted to see them receive this well-deserved recognition from CAMRA."

The North Notts CAMRA Country Pub of the Season Award is presented quarterly.