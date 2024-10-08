Best restaurants: The 10 Nottinghamshire restaurants awarded AA Rosettes

The AA Rosette award scheme has been recognising culinary excellence across the UK since 1956 and is perhaps the second biggest honour a restaurant can receive, behind a Michelin star.

Restaurants can be awarded up to five Rosettes, though very few achieve that rating, reserved for establishments at the pinnacle of fine dining.

Below is the full list of restaurants in Nottinghamshire with AA Rosettes, serving up the very best cuisine.

Top nosh Nottinghamshire restaurants featured this year in the AA Restaurant Guide

The Black Bull, Main Street, Blidworth received two AA rosettes. An inspector said: "The restaurant provides a wide range of well-cooked, good quality, locally-sourced dishes." Pictured Craig Stevens and Oliver Cooper from the Black Bull Blidworth

Restaurant Sat Bains, Lenton Lane, Nottingham received five rosettes. An AA inspector described it as "The front line of contemporary British dining"

The Old Volunteer, Caythorpe Road, Caythorpe, Lowdham received two AA rosettes. One inspector described it as "British and international cooking in a stylish roadside pub"