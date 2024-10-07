Best curry houses near Worksop according to Tripadvisor

By Phoebe Cox
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 16:27 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2024, 12:03 BST
To kickstart national curry week – here are the best curry houses in or near Worksop, according to Tripadvisor.

The 26th National Curry Week takes place from October 7-13, 2024.

For decades, curry houses and Indian restaurants have become a staple of High Streets up and down the country.

And the national and annual week serves as a celebration of these eateries and their “much-loved” cuisines.

Here are some great curry houses near Worksop according to Tripadvisor.

Is your favourite curry house on here?

Tripadvisor's top spot is Jhinook, located on Central Ave, Worksop. A Travellers' choice on the website, Jhinook has more than 560 reviews and has been hailed "fantastic" by customers. For more information, visit jhinookonline.co.uk

1. Jhinook

Agra House, located at Prospect House, Retford Road, Blyth, ranked high on Tripadvisor's list. With more than 100 reviews, the Indian cuisine is "brilliant" according to reviewers. To view the menu, visit agrahouse.co.uk/menu/

2. Agra House

Yash Indian Restaurant is located on Great N Road, Retford. The business has more than 300 reviews and secured a top spot for the year on Tripadvisor. See yashrestaurant.co.uk for more details.

3. Yash Indian Restaurant

Dower House Restaurant welcomes you to the best of Bangladeshi cooking. The venue, well-known for its Indian cuisine, is located at 1 Market Place, Bawtry. It has more than 600 reviews on Tripadvisor, with many reviewers praising the business for their "lovely authentic Indian food". See www.dower-house.co.uk for more details.

4. Dower House Restaurant

