BEST BRUNCH: The top cafes and restaurants in and around Worksop for a mid morning feed

By Kate Mason
Published 30th Oct 2025, 09:00 GMT
Heading out for a scrumptious brunch or breakfast is the perfect way to catch up with friends this autumn.

We’ve picked out the best spots in and around Worksop to enjoy a mid morning feed.

So whether you’ve got an appetite for avocado on toast, fancy a full English or just a large latte we’ve got you covered.

A stunning selection awaits with handmade artisan freshly prepared bread daily, freshly ground coffee along with ingredients sourced locally such as free range eggs and all fresh salads.

1. Koffee House, Celtic Point, Worksop

A stunning selection awaits with handmade artisan freshly prepared bread daily, freshly ground coffee along with ingredients sourced locally such as free range eggs and all fresh salads. Photo: Submit

The Brew Shed is the perfect placed to enjoy a delicious brunch. The venue is also a popular spot for bottomless brunch on Saturdays from 12pm-5pm - indulge yourself with a dish from the artisan kitchen, complimented with bottomless drinks for 2 hours from £37 per person.

2. The Brew Shed, Carolgate, Retford

The Brew Shed is the perfect placed to enjoy a delicious brunch. The venue is also a popular spot for bottomless brunch on Saturdays from 12pm-5pm - indulge yourself with a dish from the artisan kitchen, complimented with bottomless drinks for 2 hours from £37 per person. Photo: Google Maps

From a full English to fully loaded waffles - there's something to satisfy savoury and sweet cravings alike.

3. MeltAway, 62 Bridge St, Worksop

From a full English to fully loaded waffles - there's something to satisfy savoury and sweet cravings alike. Photo: MeltAway

Nestled in a quiet courtyard in the heart of Worksop the popular spot serves coffee & cake, breakfast, light lunch, tapas, pasta, pizza & more.

4. Olive Grove Bistro, Bridge Street, Worksop

Nestled in a quiet courtyard in the heart of Worksop the popular spot serves coffee & cake, breakfast, light lunch, tapas, pasta, pizza & more. Photo: Submit

