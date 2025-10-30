BEST BRUNCH: The top cafes and restaurants in and around Worksop for a mid morning feed

We’ve picked out the best spots in and around Worksop to enjoy a mid morning feed.
So whether you’ve got an appetite for avocado on toast, fancy a full English or just a large latte we’ve got you covered.
1. Koffee House, Celtic Point, Worksop
A stunning selection awaits with handmade artisan freshly prepared bread daily, freshly ground coffee along with ingredients sourced locally such as free range eggs and all fresh salads. Photo: Submit
2. The Brew Shed, Carolgate, Retford
The Brew Shed is the perfect placed to enjoy a delicious brunch. The venue is also a popular spot for bottomless brunch on Saturdays from 12pm-5pm - indulge yourself with a dish from the artisan kitchen, complimented with bottomless drinks for 2 hours from £37 per person. Photo: Google Maps
3. MeltAway, 62 Bridge St, Worksop
From a full English to fully loaded waffles - there's something to satisfy savoury and sweet cravings alike. Photo: MeltAway
4. Olive Grove Bistro, Bridge Street, Worksop
Nestled in a quiet courtyard in the heart of Worksop the popular spot serves coffee & cake, breakfast, light lunch, tapas, pasta, pizza & more. Photo: Submit