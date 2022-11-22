1. Shireoaks Fish & Chip Shop, Shireoaks

Located on Shireoaks Common, this chippy secures a very pleasing 4.8 stars out of 131 reviews. One woman even wrote she "looks forward" to doing the chippy run. She said: "The curry sauce is out of this world and the chips are beautiful. But for me, I love the Shireoaks fishcake."

Photo: Google