The sun doesn't have to be shining for you to indulge in a fish and chip supper.
Whether you’re looking for the classic cod, chips and mushy peas combo, or a sneaky chip butty on your way home from work – there are plenty of places to choose from in and around Worksop.
In no particular order, we have listed out the seven top reviewed fish and chip takeaways on Google for you to enjoy in the comforts in your own home.
1. Shireoaks Fish & Chip Shop, Shireoaks
Located on Shireoaks Common, this chippy secures a very pleasing 4.8 stars out of 131 reviews. One woman even wrote she "looks forward" to doing the chippy run. She said: "The curry sauce is out of this world and the chips are beautiful. But for me, I love the Shireoaks fishcake."
2. Jimmy's, Prospect Precinct
Jimmy's clearly knows what they're doing as they are rated 4.4 stars from 162 ratings on Google. One reviewer wrote: "Best chip shop in Worksop. Never had a complaint ever and it’s been going as long as I can remember. Very highly recommended."
3. Catch 44, Newcastle Avenue
Having only been open for less than 18 months, this takeaway has secured a great 4.9 stars out of 156 Google reviews. One reviewer wrote: "We were not disappointed. Some of the best chips I’ve had in many years. Quick service, fresh piping hot food, and lovely taste. Would give 6 stars if I could - simply brilliant."
4. The Carlton Fish Bar, Carlton in Lindrick
Another highly rated chippy - this takeaway is rated as 4.8 stars out of 134 reviewers. One man wrote it was the best fish and chips he's "ever had". But he warned after visiting this venue you won't be able to enjoy fish and chips from anywhere else.
