BBQ SEASON: The 8 best butchers in and around Worksop, according to Google Reviews

Barbecue season is here so we’ve found some of the best butchers in and around Worksop to pick up some choice cuts to sizzle and serve up in the sunshine.

From barbecue packs to top quality steaks you can find everything you’re looking for to throw a barbecue to remember – the only choice left to make is medium or rare?

They are listed in no particular order. Please check individual butchers for opening times.

1 . BBQ season The sun is out and it's time to fire up the barbecue. Photo: Submit Photo Sales

2 . Chris's Quality Butchers Chris's Quality Butchers, in the Priory Centre is packed with barbecue essentials and received 5/5 from 19 reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Welbeck Farm Shop Welbeck Farm Shop on Welbeck, Worksop, has a 4.7 rating based on 636 reviews and is gearing up for a busy barbecue season. Photo: Rachel Atkins Photo Sales

4 . Robert Bowring Robert Bowring, in Victoria Street, Shirebrook, received 4.8 star rating based on 20 reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales