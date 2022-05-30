Bassetlaw drinkers looking forward to return of annual Nottingham Craft Beer Week

The annual week of events, which in March 2020 was awarded the title of the UK’s Best Craft Beer Promotion by the Society of Independent Brewers, is back this year with a week-long programme of food and drink events that will appeal to beer-lovers of all ages.

This year’s event runs from Saturday, June 11 to Saturday, June 18 and features a range of industry-leading events, which include:

- Talks from renowned beer and food authors and journalists Matthew Curtis (Pellicle), Melissa Cole (The Guardian) and Adrian Tierney-Jones (The Telegraph)

Nottingham Craft Beer Week returns to the city this month

- A collectors trail of free postcard art across 33 pubs by local artist The Art of Beer.

- The Battle of the Breweries card game tournament: Nottingham plays host to the annual championship of this international beer-based card game.

- Beermat Doodles: Artists creating bespoke free art for punters in pubs.

- Hop Idol: A contest to celebrate the Nottingham’s best home-brewers.

- Food and beer pairing events.

- Three sessions of great beer, food, live music and more for people from across the county and beyond to come and enjoy.

The week is sponsored by It’s In Nottingham, the consumer-facing brand of Nottingham Business Improvement District (BID).

Alex Flint, chief executive of Nottingham BID, said: "Nottingham Craft Beer Week returns bigger and better than ever before after the pandemic and we are delighted to once again be sponsoring the event which brings thousands of people into the city centre to enjoy the great venues that Nottingham has."

The 33 bars and pubs across Nottinghamshire taking part in the week are:

The Abdication Micropub

Angel Microbrewery

Barley Twist

Barrel Drop

Beerheadz

Black Iris Taproom

Brew Cavern

Brewdog

Bunkers Hill

Canalhouse

Cock & Hoop

Embankment

Fox and Grapes

Hop Pole

Hopology

Junkyard

Kean’s Head

Kilpin Beer Cafe

Kraft Werks

Lincolnshire Poacher

Lion at Basford

Liquid Light Taproom

Malt Cross

Neon Raptor Taproom

Organ Grinder

Poppy & Pint

Sir John Borlase Warren

Six Barrel Hockley

Six Barrel Victoria

Stratford Haven

Tap & Growler

Totally Tapped