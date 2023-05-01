The fully licensed restaurant, which specialises in contemporary fast casual dining with a street food vib,e has proved a huge hit with residents.

The family-run business, which aims to bring together friends, family and colleagues to enjoy smokey eats and cool treats, Smoke&Ice offers a range of desserts and ice creams.

Founded in 2020 by Phil and Carol Holvey, alongside their daughter Jess, who has inspired many of the Asian fusion dishes on the menu, the restaurant first opened its doors in Edwinstowe in the height of the Covid pandemic.

Husband-and-wife duo Phil and Carol Holvey alongside daughter Jess outside Smoke&Ice.

The trio overcame the challenges brought about by Covid-19 restrictions to build a loyal customer base with diners from across the local area taking advantage of the restaurants dine in, eat out and delivery offering.

The original eatery proved so successful that the family began the search for a second location, looking at various sites before settling on Northern Tower – a retail development, which forms part of a wide regeneration project, and which is prominently located just a few minutes’ walk from Retford town centre.

Law firm Banner Jones’ Commercial team supported with the acquisition of the site.

Serving an eclectic mix of Asian and Barbecue inspired dishes, known as ‘smokey eats’, the restaurant offers dishes including Korean fried chicken, buddha boxes, bao buns and smoked pulled pork and brisket in a variety of forms, along with several vegetarian and vegan options. This is combined with a large dessert and ice cream offering, aka cool treats.

The restaurant has already proved popular with customers having completed in excess of 2000 orders since opening its doors in mid-March.

Phil said: “Opening a restaurant in the pandemic was not for the faint-hearted; it’s been an adventure to say the least. However, we’re especially proud to have made our dream come true despite the circumstances, and to now be opening a second site in Retford.”

Smoke&Ice Retford is open Tuesdays-Sundays, from noon. The restaurant employs 20 members of staff and will also host themed event nights that will see fusions with other international cuisine from Italian to Thai and French inspired dishes.

Both Edwinstowe and Retford provide an outdoor seating area through the summer and additionally offer a food delivery service through their website www.smokeandice.co.uk or through JUST EAT.

Matthew Maiden, head of law firm Banner Jones’ commercial team, who supported with the acquisition of the site, said: “The team behind Smoke&Ice have put a huge amount of work into their original Edwinstowe restaurant, and we are delighted to have been able to support them with the acquisition of a second site in Retford.

“We wish them all the luck as they continue to grow the business.”