Aldi services up sizzling savings for National BBQ Week.

With millions of Brits expected to embrace National BBQ Week this June, supermarket Aldi is providing shoppers with all they need for a sizzling spread.

Plus, every item comes in at under a fiver, including a delicious line-up of affordable new meaty mains and returning fan favourites. Landing in stores this month with select products on shelves now.

For those who love pork, Aldi’s NEW Pork Kebabs (£2.69, 320g) are a delicious choice. Available in two tasty variants — Tomato & Mozzarella and Sweet Chilli — shoppers can get their hands on these BBQ essentials in stores now.

A treat for the tastebuds and the wallet, Aldi’s NEW Marinated Pork Belly Slices (£3.29, 400g) are perfect for those looking to add a burst of flavour to their table. Available in two tempting flavours — Salt & Chilli and Maple —both products are carefully pre-seasoned for maximum taste and minimum effort.

For a meat-free main, shoppers can pick up Aldi’s NEW Salmon Burgers (£2.69, 196g) with a delicate lemon and herb flavour.

No BBQ is complete without a beef burger, which is why shoppers will be thrilled to hear that fan-favourite and Good Housekeeping Approved Specially Selected British Wagyu Beef Burgers (£3.49, 340g) are on shelves now. Offering 100% British Wagyu beef, with its decadent buttery flavour minus the luxury price tag, this BBQ essential is the best and the beefiest.

Aldi is raising the stakes this BBQ week with its returning Rump Steaks with Flavoured Butters (£4.99, 400g). Offering a deliciously succulent rump steak paired with four flavoured butter options — Caramelised Onion & Black Pepper, Chilli & Honey, Bone Marrow and Chimichurri.

Shoppers looking to spice up their BBQ game will love Aldi’s Chilli & Cheese Hot Dogs (£3.49, 600g). Offering the perfect balance between sweet and spicy, the hot dogs are an irresistible summertime treat. Place in Specially Selected Brioche Hot Dog Rolls (£1.39, 6 pack) for added delight.

Kebab loving grillers will thank Aldi for its Chicken & Chorizo Kebabs (£3.99, 320g). These juicy and perfectly smoked paprika skewers are brimming with flavour. Aldi has vegetarian shoppers covered too with the NEW Chilli Halloumi Kebabs (£3.49, 225g) that won best vegetarian kebab in Good Housekeeping on account of their delicious creamy flavour with hints of red pepper and chilli.

Finally, shoppers can pick up Aldi’s Grill Mango & Coconut Chicken Breast Sizzlers (£2.99, 350g) with a refreshing mango and coconut marinade alongside Aldi’s NEW Grill Chinese Chicken Thighs (£2.99, 700g).

Aldi’s BBQ range is available in stores and online via Click & Collect from now throughout the summer months.