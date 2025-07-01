Aldi launches limited edition Supernova Champagne in tribute to Oasis reunion.

Aldi is raising a glass to one of the decade’s most anticipated musical comebacks with the launch of Supernova Champagne (£14.95, 75cl), a limited-edition tribute to the iconic Oasis anthem.

In celebration of the band’s return to Manchester, Aldi will release the exclusive fizz at its Bury New Road store – just a stone’s throw from where the Oasis story began – from Monday 7th July, perfectly timed for the homecoming gig.

Crafted using Aldi’s award-winning Veuve Monsigny Champagne Brut, which the bottle has been reimagined with a striking ‘Supernova’ design, making it a must-have keepsake for Britpop fans and fizz lovers alike.

With limited stock available, fans will need to act fast – once it’s gone, it’s gone… and there’ll be no looking back in anger

But Oasis fans outside Manchester needn’t miss out. Aldi is giving away bottles nationwide via a free-to-enter prize draw. Shoppers can be in with a chance of winning by simply liking and tagging a friend they would like to pop open a bottle with on Aldi’s Facebook Page between 11th – 30th June.

Aldi’s Veuve Monsigny has previously scooped top industry honours, including at The Drinks Business Global Champagne Masters 2025[1], and Supernova Champagne offers the same premium taste in limited-edition packaging.

Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi UK, said: “We’re thrilled to launch Supernova Champagne, a special, limited-edition rebrand of our award-winning Veuve Monsigny. We're offering shoppers a unique and memorable way to raise a glass to this iconic moment in music history.”

But that’s not all – Aldi is also launching a limited-edition Wonderwall Premium Lager (£5.49, 4x440ml). This easy-drinking lager is pale golden in colour with a clean, crisp finish – the perfect choice for summer evenings and pre-gig celebrations.

So, whether shoppers are heading to the gig, feeling supersonic, or simply crafting a masterplan for a great night in, Aldi’s tipples deliver rockstar vibes – without the A-list price tag.

Aldi’s Supernova Champagne (£14.95, 75cl) will be available in Aldi’s Bury New Road, Manchester store from 7th July, while stocks last. Aldi’s Wonderwall Lager is available in stores nationwide now.

Aldi’s Supernova Champagne competition will run from 11th-30th June. Shoppers can enter by liking and tagging a friend on Aldi’s Facebook page (T&Cs linked here).