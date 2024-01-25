Aldi launches fantastic Valentine's Day meal deals from just under £3.50 per person

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The menu has everything from succulent meaty mains to vibrant vegan dishes, seafood, and sweet treats, starting from as little as £6.77 for two. Launching in stores from 9th February.

Aldi’s Valentine’s Menus:

The Cheapest Three-Course Deal

Aldi launches fantastic Valentine Day meal deals from just under £3.50 per person.

(£3.38 per person without wine, £5.43 with wine)

· Heart Shaped Garlic Bread (£1.29, 145g)

· Specially Selected Heart Shaped Lobster Pasta (£2.99, 250g)

Advertisement

Advertisement

· Specially Selected White Chocolate and Raspberry Panna Cotta Twin Pots (£2.49, 2 x 85g)

· Optional: Grapevine Sauvignon Blanc (£4.09, 75cl)

Shoppers will be lovestruck by Aldi’s most affordable three-course Valentine’s-day dinner, which is bursting with flavour and boasts an unbeatable price. Diners can kick off with a fun twist on a crowd-pleasing classic with the Heart Shaped Garlic Bread (£1.29, 145g), before tucking into the luxurious Specially Selected Heart Shaped Lobster Pasta (£2.99, 250g) to bring a touch of luxury to dinner tables. Finish with the NEW Specially Selected White Chocolate and Raspberry Panna Cotta Twin Pots (£2.49, 2 x 85g) a pleasing pudding for an added touch of romance.

Available at an incredible £3.38 per person, or just £6.77 when paired with the delightfully crisp Grapevine Sauvignon Blanc (£4.09, 75cl)

TOTAL FOR TWO: £6.77 (WITH WINE: £10.86)

More-ishly Meaty

(£5.13 per person without wine, £7.55 with wine)

· Heart Shaped Garlic Bread (£1.29, 145g)

· Specially Selected Nduja Style, Bacon Wrapped Chicken Breast with Sundried Tomato (£4.49, 375g)

· Specially Selected Gastro Green Veg Medley (£1.99, 225g)

Advertisement

Advertisement

· Specially Selected White Chocolate and Raspberry Panna Cotta Twin Pots (£2.49, 2 x 85g)

· Optional: Pierre Jaurant French Pinot Noir (£4.85, 75cl)

Lovebirds can start with the Heart Shaped Garlic Bread (£1.29, 145g), before tucking into Aldi’s all NEW Specially Selected Nduja Style, Bacon Wrapped Chicken Breast with Sundried Tomato (£4.49, 375g) a delicious tender meat which perfectly pairs with a side of fresh Specially Selected Green Veg Medley (£1.99, 225g). Follow with the NEW Specially Selected White Chocolate and Raspberry Panna Cotta Twin Pot (£2.49, 2 x 85g) for a delightful dessert to finish.

This three course meal costs just £5.13 per person, and shoppers can enjoy it with the rich notes of the Pierre Jaurant French Pinot Noir (£4.85, 75cl), making the total come in at £7.55 per person.

TOTAL FOR TWO: £10.26 (WITH WINE: £15.11)

Wonderful Wagyu

(£5.14 per person without wine, £8.28 with wine)

· Specially Selected Gastro Wagyu Beef Pizza and Sticky Asian Glaze (£4.99, 495g)

Advertisement

Advertisement

· Specially Selected Gastro Wagyu Thick Cut Chips (£2.29, 400g)

· Dessert Menu Tear and Share Cookie (£2.99, 215g)

· Optional: Specially Selected Argentinian Malbec (£6.29, 75cl)

Crust in time for Valentine’s Day, Aldi is pairing one of the most premium meats in the world with a delicious sourdough base in the form of its NEW Specially Selected Gastro Wagyu Beef Pizza and Sticky Asian Glaze (£4.99, 495g), The dough is hand-stretched by skilled artisans and baked in a traditional wood-fire pizza oven. The base is topped with rich, shredded Wagyu beef brisket and a sachet of sticky Asian glaze. The Specially Selected Wagyu Thick Cut Chips (£2.29, 400g) are a perfect match for this moreish main, finished with the adorable NEW Dessert Menu Tear and Share Cookie (£2.99, 215g).

Just £5.14 per person, and only £8.28 when paired with the refreshing Specially Selected Argentinian Malbec (£6.29, 75cl).

TOTAL FOR TWO: £10.27 (WITH WINE: £16.56)

Succulent Seafood

(£4.99 per person without wine, £8.73 with wine)

Advertisement

Advertisement

· Specially Selected Gastro Argentinean Red Shrimp with Pil-Pil Butter (£3.49, 197g)

· Specially Selected Gastro Sea Bass Fillets with Asian Inspired Butter (£4.49, 215g)

· Specially Selected Gastro Green Veg Medley (£1.99, 225g)

· Optional: Specially Selected French Marsanne (£7.49, 75cl)

For affordably priced, quality seafood, Aldi is quite the catch this year. The supermarket is elevating diners’ Valentine’s night-in experience with its NEW Specially Selected Gastro Argentinian Red Shrimp with Pil-Pil Butter (£3.49, 197g) starter, combining succulent shrimps accompanied by a tasty olive oil and garlic butter. Shoppers can choose to follow this with Aldi’s sophisticated NEW Specially Selected Gastro Sea Bass Fillets with Asian Inspired Butter (£4.49, 215g) complemented with a fresh Specially Selected Green Veg Medley (£1.99, 225g) side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This three-course meal is available for only £4.99 per person, and just £8.73 when accompanied with Specially Selected French Marsanne (£7.49, 75cl).

TOTAL FOR TWO: £9.97 (WITH WINE: £17.46)

A Vegan Valentine

(£4.73 per person without wine, £7.22 with wine)

· Specially Selected Gastro Mushroom Arancini (£2.99, 140g)

· Specially Selected Vegan Pie (£1.99 each, 250g) x2

· Vegan Chocolate Brownie (£2.49, 225g)

· Optional: Vegan Prosecco Frizzante (£4.99, 75cl)

There’s no compromise for vegan diners this Valentine’s. Aldi’s Specially Selected Mushroom Arancini (£2.99, 140g) is a delightful plant-based starter. Shoppers looking for vegan comfort food at its finest can follow these with two of the Specially Selected Vegan Pies (£1.99 each, 250g) in a delicious hearty Spiced Vegetable, Chickpea and Harissa flavour. Finish with the NEW decadent Vegan Chocolate Brownie (£2.49, 225g) which will certainly hit the spot!

Totaling less than £10 for two at £9.46, this plant-based three course feast is an affordable and tasty option for lovers of meat-free cuisine. Wash it down with the gorgeous Vegan Prosecco Frizzante (£4.99, 75cl) for still less than £15 for two!