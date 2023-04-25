News you can trust since 1895
Afternoon tea: Six of the best Worksop destinations for you to try

Afternoon tea is one of the most quintessential British customs - here is a list of some of the best places in Worksop to treat yourself.

By Kate Mason
Published 25th Apr 2023, 15:54 BST

There’s nothing quite like the indulgence of a delicious afternoon tea and we’ve found some of the best reviewed places to visit whether it’s for a special occassion or simply to satisfy a sweet treat craving.

The venues are in no particular order and all received four stars or more on Google reviews.

Here are six of the best

Afternoon Tea

Photo: Getty

Housed in Carlton House Vintage Arts and Craft Centre Chocolate Orange Tearooms, is a popular choice receiving 4.9 stars on Google reviews. One review said: "I went here with my family for afternoon tea as a birthday treat. The food was delicious, there are vegan options available, and the service was very good. We all enjoyed it and would go there again."

NWGU-09-12-19-chocolateorangetearoom-NMSY-DAN.png

Housed in Carlton House Vintage Arts and Craft Centre Chocolate Orange Tearooms, is a popular choice receiving 4.9 stars on Google reviews. One review said: "I went here with my family for afternoon tea as a birthday treat. The food was delicious, there are vegan options available, and the service was very good. We all enjoyed it and would go there again."

Miss Poppy's on Park Street has been praised by customers for its warm welcome and generous afternoon tea. It currently has a 4.7 rating on Google. One review siad: "Been here for afternoon tea and it was beautiful and worth the money."

Miss Poppy's Coffee Shop, Park Street, Worksop

Miss Poppy's on Park Street has been praised by customers for its warm welcome and generous afternoon tea. It currently has a 4.7 rating on Google. One review siad: "Been here for afternoon tea and it was beautiful and worth the money."

The Old School Tearooms is a firm favourite receiving a 4.5 star review on Google.One review said: "Absolutely wonderful afternoon tea. Superb value for money in such lovely vintage surroundings. Love it."

The Old School Tearooms, Water Meadows Carburton, Worksop

The Old School Tearooms is a firm favourite receiving a 4.5 star review on Google.One review said: "Absolutely wonderful afternoon tea. Superb value for money in such lovely vintage surroundings. Love it."

