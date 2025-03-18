AFTERNOON TEA: 10 of the best destinations in and around Worksop to visit this Mother's Day

If you want to treat your mum to a scrumptious array of sandwiches, scones and cakes then we’ve got you covered with ten of the best places in and around the Worksop area, according to customer reviews.
The venues are in no particular order and customers are advised to check individual venues for opening hours and details of how to book.
1. Treat
Treat your loved one to a Mother's Day afternoon tea. Photo: Submit
2. Petals & Pastries, 10 Elmton Rd, Creswell, Worksop
A firm favourite, Petals & Pastries received a 4.9 star review on Google. One customer posted: "We had Lovely afternoon tea very tasty, good service. We all enjoyed it very much." Photo: Petals & Pastries
3. Chocolate Orange Tearooms, Carlton Road, Worksop
Housed in Carlton House Vintage Arts and Craft Centre Chocolate Orange Tearooms, is a popular choice receiving 4.9 stars on Google reviews. One review said: "I went here with my family for afternoon tea as a birthday treat. The food was delicious, there are vegan options available, and the service was very good. We all enjoyed it and would go there again." Photo: Google Images.
4. Miss Poppy's Coffee Shop, Park Street, Worksop
Miss Poppy's on Park Street has been praised by customers for its warm welcome and generous afternoon tea. It currently has a 4.7 rating on Google. One review siad: "Been here for afternoon tea and it was beautiful and worth the money." Photo: Submit
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.