8 Dog-friendly Worksop pubs where you can take your pooch while you have a pint

Worksop’s dog lovers can enjoy a lovely walk with a well-earned pint thanks to an array of dog-friendly pubs across the region.
Both dog owners and their four-legged friends will receive a warm welcome at these popular watering holes where they will be met with a pint and a bowl of water … and sometimes a dog biscuit or two.
Well-behaved dog owners and their companions can enjoy the best hospitality at these popular places.
Dog lovers can enjoy a lovely walk with a well-earned pint thanks to an array of dog-friendly pubs in Worksop Photo: Submit
2. Roman's Rest, Celtic Point, Worksop
Romans Rest, Worksop extends a warm welcome to your four legged friends. One Google review said "Dog friendly good beer and food" Photo: Facebook
3. Three Legged Stool, Raymoth Lane, Worksop
With a beer garden this is the perfect place to stop on a dog walk. One Google review said "Good food, nice beer garden lovely friendly staff and also dog friendly". Photo: google
4. Lockkeeper, Sandy Lane, Worksop
Lockkeeper enjoys a stunning riverside location. One Google review said "It's also dog friendly so if you need somewhere to go with your fur baby this would be a good option." Photo: Google