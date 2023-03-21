News you can trust since 1895
8 Dog-friendly Worksop pubs where you can take your pooch while you have a pint

Worksop’s dog lovers can enjoy a lovely walk with a well-earned pint thanks to an array of dog-friendly pubs across the region.

By Kate Mason
Published 21st Mar 2023, 11:32 GMT

Both dog owners and their four-legged friends will receive a warm welcome at these popular watering holes where they will be met with a pint and a bowl of water … and sometimes a dog biscuit or two.

Well-behaved dog owners and their companions can enjoy the best hospitality at these popular places.

1. Dog-friendly

Dog lovers can enjoy a lovely walk with a well-earned pint thanks to an array of dog-friendly pubs in Worksop

Romans Rest, Worksop extends a warm welcome to your four legged friends. One Google review said "Dog friendly good beer and food"

2. Roman's Rest, Celtic Point, Worksop

Romans Rest, Worksop extends a warm welcome to your four legged friends. One Google review said "Dog friendly good beer and food"

With a beer garden this is the perfect place to stop on a dog walk. One Google review said "Good food, nice beer garden lovely friendly staff and also dog friendly".

3. Three Legged Stool, Raymoth Lane, Worksop

With a beer garden this is the perfect place to stop on a dog walk. One Google review said "Good food, nice beer garden lovely friendly staff and also dog friendly".

Lockkeeper enjoys a stunning riverside location. One Google review said "It's also dog friendly so if you need somewhere to go with your fur baby this would be a good option."

4. Lockkeeper, Sandy Lane, Worksop

Lockkeeper enjoys a stunning riverside location. One Google review said "It's also dog friendly so if you need somewhere to go with your fur baby this would be a good option."

Worksop