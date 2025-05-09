There’s nothing better than enjoying a refreshing pint in some nice surroundings – and we are of course blessed with some great choices around Mansfield and Ashfield.

These pubs are said to have some of the best beer gardens across the area, according to Google reviews. Take a look and see if your favourite watering hole has made the list.

All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any order.

1 . Fox & Hounds, Blidworth Bottoms "Outstanding local pub; good beer brilliant pies and dog friendly with massive garden" - Rated: 4.6 (1,5k reviews) Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Bird in Hand - Main St, Blidworth "Only visited for a quick drink, beautiful views, nice beer garden." - Rated: 4.4 (477 reviews) Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Ye Olde Bridge Inn, Southwell "Fabulous food, drinks and service in a great outdoor setting." - Rated: 4.4 (1k reviews) Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Old Coach House, Southwell "Great beer, often live music and a relaxed atmosphere." - Rated: 4.7 (183 reviews) Photo: Google Photo Sales