These are the latest food establishments to receive 5-star food hygiene ratings.

14 Bassetlaw restaurants, cafes, pubs and takeaways given new five-star food hygiene ratings – including Snakattak, The Queen’s Head, and Pepe’s

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Bassetlaw’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Kirsty Hamilton
4 minutes ago

The following ratings have been given to restaurants, cafes or canteens, pubs, bars or nightclubs and takeaways in November or December.

To find out the food hygiene ratings of an establishment visit the Food Standard Agency’s website.

1. Hodsock Priory

Rated 5: Hodsock Priory at Hodsock Lane, Blyth; rated on December 1

Photo: Rachel Atkins

2. Snakattak, Worksop

Rated 5: Snakattak at 140 Gateford Road, Worksop; rated on December 9

Photo: Submitted

3. The Harley Cafe, Worksop

Rated 5: Harley Cafe at Lime House Restaurant, Harley Gallery, Worksop Road, Holbeck; rated on November 29

Photo: Submit

4. Ma Larkins Cafe, Langold

Rated 5: Ma Larkins Cafe at Doncaster Road, Langold; rated on December 1

Photo: Submitted

