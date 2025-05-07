10 of the most booked restaurants within easy reach of Mansfield, Ashfield, Worksop and Hucknall

Each month, booking website OpenTable analyses more than 500,000 new diner reviews to help foodies discover new favourites.
OpenTable have compiled a list of the most frequently booked restaurants across Nottinghamshire.
The list can be found below – will you be visiting any of these restaurants in the coming weeks?
1. Most booked restaurants
2. Griffins Head
The Griffins Head is believed to be over 300-years-old and is a listed building in the conservation area of Papplewick, which in medieval times was the southern gateway to Sherwood Forest. Photo: Google
3. Côte Brasserie
Côte in West Bridgford is inspired by the brasseries of Paris, serving authentic French dishes all day Photo: Google
4. Red Dog Saloon
Red Dog Saloon on Victoria Street, Nottingham, is an authentic Bar and American BAR-B-Q restaurant, serving 18-hour roast ribs, brisket, aged chuck steak burgers and much more, all best enjoyed with tasty cocktails or milkshakes. Photo: Google
