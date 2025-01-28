10 great curry houses in and around Worksop according to Google reviews

It is estimated that there are more than 12,000 Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan and Pakistani restaurants in the UK, employing more than 100,000 people.

And whether it’s eat in or takeaway, a tasty curry with famiy or friends is always a winner.

And these are the curry houses in and around Worksop and Retford that score best on Google Reviews.

1 . Jhinook - Worksop Jhinook, on Central Avenue in Worksop, has a rating of 4.6 stars. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Bombay Spice - Carlton in Lindrick Bombay Spice, on The Green in Carlton, is rated 4.4. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Amir's Balti House - Retford Amir's Balti House, on Grove Street, Retford, is rated at 4.3. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Saffron Lounge - Worksop Saffron Lounge, on Ryton Street, Worksop, has a 4.5 rating. Photo: Saffron Lounge Facebook Photo Sales