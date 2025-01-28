These are the top curry houses in andn around Worksop and Retford according to Google Reviews. Photo: OtherThese are the top curry houses in andn around Worksop and Retford according to Google Reviews. Photo: Other
10 great curry houses in and around Worksop according to Google reviews

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 28th Jan 2025, 16:54 BST
Whether it’s a mild korma, a legendary tikka masala or you like turn up the heat with jalfrezi or a vindaloo, there is one thing we Brits love and that’s a curry.

It is estimated that there are more than 12,000 Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan and Pakistani restaurants in the UK, employing more than 100,000 people.

And whether it’s eat in or takeaway, a tasty curry with famiy or friends is always a winner.

And these are the curry houses in and around Worksop and Retford that score best on Google Reviews.

Jhinook, on Central Avenue in Worksop, has a rating of 4.6 stars.

1. Jhinook - Worksop

Jhinook, on Central Avenue in Worksop, has a rating of 4.6 stars. Photo: Google

Bombay Spice, on The Green in Carlton, is rated 4.4.

2. Bombay Spice - Carlton in Lindrick

Bombay Spice, on The Green in Carlton, is rated 4.4. Photo: Google

Amir's Balti House, on Grove Street, Retford, is rated at 4.3.

3. Amir's Balti House - Retford

Amir's Balti House, on Grove Street, Retford, is rated at 4.3. Photo: Google

Saffron Lounge, on Ryton Street, Worksop, has a 4.5 rating.

4. Saffron Lounge - Worksop

Saffron Lounge, on Ryton Street, Worksop, has a 4.5 rating. Photo: Saffron Lounge Facebook

