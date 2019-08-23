Feast your eyes on this stunning Nottinghamshire home for £1.175 million
This beautiful five-bedroom detached has its own swimming pool, gym,cinema roon, barbecue patio and landscaped gardens with a lazy river.
There's also a self-contained annxe too, check out these pictures and get more details from property experts Zoopla here.
1. Swimming pool
The swimming pool complex is the jewel in the crown of this house.
other
2. Gym
Get that daily workout without having to leave home.
other
3. Cinema room
Settle back and watch your favourite movies in the comfort of your own private movie theatre.
Zoopla
other
4. Living room
Kick back and relax in this stylish room.
other
View more