Feast your eyes on all the amazing things about this stunning home which is all yours for a guide price of £1.1 million

It has its own inside and outside bars, a sauna, bespoke rooms, beautiful kitchen and lounge, stunning en-suite and fantastic outside area. For details about it, visit Zoopla.

1. Lounge French doors The bespoke doors lead out to the rear patio area. Zoopla other Buy a Photo

2. Lounge The beautiful lounge with stylish furniture. Zoopla other Buy a Photo

3. Games room Cue up for a few racks with this beautiful pool table. Zoopla other Buy a Photo

4. Kitchen Rustle something up in this stylish kitchen. Zoopla other Buy a Photo

View more