Feast your eyes on all the amazing things about this stunning home which is all yours for a guide price of £1.1 million
This amazing modern luxury house on Wood Lane in Gedling really is the stuff of dreams.
It has its own inside and outside bars, a sauna, bespoke rooms, beautiful kitchen and lounge, stunning en-suite and fantastic outside area. For details about it, visit Zoopla.
1. Lounge French doors
The bespoke doors lead out to the rear patio area.
Zoopla
other
2. Lounge
The beautiful lounge with stylish furniture.
Zoopla
other
3. Games room
Cue up for a few racks with this beautiful pool table.
Zoopla
other
4. Kitchen
Rustle something up in this stylish kitchen.
Zoopla
other
View more