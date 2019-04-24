This lovely outside dining table is another beautiful thing about this house.

Feast your eyes on all the amazing things about this stunning home which is all yours for a guide price of £1.1 million

This amazing modern luxury house on Wood Lane in Gedling really is the stuff of dreams.

It has its own inside and outside bars, a sauna, bespoke rooms, beautiful kitchen and lounge, stunning en-suite and fantastic outside area. For details about it, visit Zoopla.

The bespoke doors lead out to the rear patio area.

1. Lounge French doors

The bespoke doors lead out to the rear patio area.
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
The beautiful lounge with stylish furniture.

2. Lounge

The beautiful lounge with stylish furniture.
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
Cue up for a few racks with this beautiful pool table.

3. Games room

Cue up for a few racks with this beautiful pool table.
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
Rustle something up in this stylish kitchen.

4. Kitchen

Rustle something up in this stylish kitchen.
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 7