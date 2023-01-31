Top FREE things to do with the kids in Nottinghamshire over the half term

If you’re wondering how to keep your little ones entertained this half term look no further.
We’ve found the best free activities in the region to ensure you make the most of the school holidays without breaking the bank.
1. Stone Age workshop, University of Nottingham Museum & Learning Studio
On Saturday February 11 come along to the University of Nottingham Museum & Learning Studio and Learn about the Stone Age by engraving a Stone Age "bone", create your version of one of the oldest known spinning toys or dig in excavation boxes as little archaeologists.
Admission free, just drop in
Suitable for children 5+ (with parental supervision)
11am to 4pm
Photo: Visit Nottinghamshire
2. Bug hotel building at Clumber Park
Have fun in nature’s playground this half term at Clumber Park. Head down to Lake Brew by Hardwick Village on February 14 and 15. Collect fallen twigs and leaves as you explore the park, then meet the team who will help you create a special bug hotel to take away with you. No booking required, just come along from 10.30am to 2.30pm.
Photo: Rachel Atkins
3. Saturday Art Club at New Art Exchange
Kickstart your Saturday with these free dropin creative workshops which make space for creative learning and lots of fun. Artist led activities, that change each session. The sessions take place Saturdays from February 11 to April 15 2pm to 4pm, suitable for children aged 4 to 7.
Photo: Google
4. Creswell Crags Sculpture Walking Trail, The Harley Gallery
The trail takes families from contemporary art at The Harley Gallery and historic art in The Portland Collection museum to Britain’s oldest cave art at Creswell Crags. The route is open between the two attractions and visitors can follow the footpath to get to and from each site. The Harley Gallery is easily reached from the A1 and M1.
Free entry. Free parking.
Photo: Submit