Here are nine places to visit which are either in Worksop or a short drive away.
Undefined: readMore
1. Cinema
Enjoy a film at The Savoy cinema, in Worksop.
Photo: submitted
2. The park
Bassetlaw has some great parks. Why not visit the playground or splash park at The Canch?
Photo: jason chadwick
3. Library
Worksop Library has some great activities for children to enjoy, as well as a range of books and a cafe.
Photo: JPIMedia
4. North Notts Arena
See Talegate Theatre performing Goldilocks And The Three Bears comes to North Notts Arena in August. The centre, in Eastgate, has various sports and entertainment events on. Check out its Facebook page for more details.
Photo: Submitted