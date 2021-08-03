There are plenty of places to visit in and around Worksop with children during the summer holidays.

Nine places in and around Worksop to visit with kids during the school holidays

The school holidays are here and parents may be struggling with ideas to keep their children entertained.

By Sam Jackson
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 9:32 am

Here are nine places to visit which are either in Worksop or a short drive away.

Undefined: readMore

1. Cinema

Enjoy a film at The Savoy cinema, in Worksop.

Photo: submitted

Buy photo

2. The park

Bassetlaw has some great parks. Why not visit the playground or splash park at The Canch?

Photo: jason chadwick

Buy photo

3. Library

Worksop Library has some great activities for children to enjoy, as well as a range of books and a cafe.

Photo: JPIMedia

Buy photo

4. North Notts Arena

See Talegate Theatre performing Goldilocks And The Three Bears comes to North Notts Arena in August. The centre, in Eastgate, has various sports and entertainment events on. Check out its Facebook page for more details.

Photo: Submitted

Buy photo
Worksop
Next Page
Page 1 of 3