With over 3,800 acres of parkland and gardens, woodlands and a beautiful lake, there's plenty for families to do. The park also features a nature inspired play area and 20 miles of cycle routes.

Here's eight of the best spots in Nottinghamshire with outdoor play areas for kids

Blow away the cobwebs and let the kids burn off some energy at these popular outdoor beauty spots.

By Kate Mason
3 minutes ago

From traditional playground equipment to bike trails and splash parks – we’ve picked out some of the best outdoor adventure spots in the region.

1. 3. Sherwood Pines

Sherwood Pines features a fun-packed play area, with a climbing frame and two tree houses to explore. Pictured are Cory Simpson, nine, and his brother Hayden Simpson, six enjoying the adventure play area at Sherwood Pines.

Photo: Angela Ward

2. 4. Highfields Park, Lenton

Highfields Park is made up of 121 acres of public space, in the west of Nottingham. Situated near the University of Nottingham campus, this park is well-known for its boat hire on the lake, kids play area and the variety of events at the Lakeside Arts centre. Picture by Liyuan Liu

Photo: Liyuan Liu

3. 5. Wollaton Park

Wollaton Hall, in Wollaton Park, Nottingham is one of many beautiful landmarks in the county. The house is now Nottingham Natural History Museum, with Nottingham Industrial Museum in the outbuilding. The playground can be found near the main entrance, alongside the 508 café.

Photo: Liyuan Liu

4. 6. Green's Windmill, Sneinton

As well as a free museum uncovering the history of scientist and mathematician George Green, Green's Windmill site also has a popular playground

Photo: Green's Windmill, Sneinton

