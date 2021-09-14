These are the dogs currently looking for a forever home at Thornberry – as well as a couple who just need a loving place to stay for a little while before they can return home.
Can you help? If you would like to talk about adopting any of the furry friends, head to the Thornberry website here for more information.
1. Faith
Breed Shepherd/Crossbreed
Sex Female
Age 3 years 2 months.
Faith is a big boisterous girl who has had a really tough life. She takes some time to learn to trust in people, particularly men. When she does.... she is an affectionate girl who is extremely loyal. She does not require a large amount of exercise due to a medical condition so a completely secure garden is essential with fences 6ft + and ideally no neighboring dogs. Adult only, only pet.
Photo: Thornberry
2. Toby
Breed Bichon Frise
Sex Male
Age 10 years 4 months.
Toby is a complicated little chap who will need a very understanding new family. His new home will ideally have a large garden space where Toby can potter - he has on going medical issues for which he will need ongoing treatment. His new owners should have experience with dogs and will need to visit the Sanctuary several times to build a good relationship with him. Toby should have his own space in the house where he can be left to sleep and eat - he should live with adults only (maximum 2) and must be the only pet in the home. Toby is very affectionate on his terms! but certainly not a lap dog. He has had a very sheltered life so it does take some time to gain his trust. Please email [email protected] to request an enquiry form.
Photo: Thornberry
3. Bruce
Breed Cane Corso Mastiff/American Bulldog
Sex Male
Age 1 year 5 months.
Big Bruce has found the kennel environment quite stressful. He has a timid side but once he has bonded with you, he's very giddy and excitable! He would benefit from a home with owners who have experience of large breeds and dog training. He will need all basic training, including walking nicely on a lead as he is INCREDIBLY strong! Bruce is needing a home with no children and no visiting children. Bruce is needing a pet free home but could have walking doggy friends. If you feel you could offer Big Bruce his new home then please email [email protected] to request an application form.
Photo: Thornberry
4. Levi
Breed Staffordshire Bull Terrier
Sex Male
Age 11 years 0 months.
Lovable Levi is a lovely natured staffie with a gorgeous staffy smile. He has a friendly nature and could live with children aged 8+ in his new home. He is to be the only pet but is dog friendly and can have friends out and about.
Photo: Thornberry