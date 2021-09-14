2. Toby

Breed Bichon Frise Sex Male Age 10 years 4 months. Toby is a complicated little chap who will need a very understanding new family. His new home will ideally have a large garden space where Toby can potter - he has on going medical issues for which he will need ongoing treatment. His new owners should have experience with dogs and will need to visit the Sanctuary several times to build a good relationship with him. Toby should have his own space in the house where he can be left to sleep and eat - he should live with adults only (maximum 2) and must be the only pet in the home. Toby is very affectionate on his terms! but certainly not a lap dog. He has had a very sheltered life so it does take some time to gain his trust. Please email [email protected] to request an enquiry form.

Photo: Thornberry