Here are 9 FREE activities to entertain your children in and around Worksop this January

Here are the best workshops, craft activities and family fun days out in and around Worksop.
Please check individual websites for details. Parking charges may apply for some of the events.
1. Free things to do with the children
We've found some of the best free activities to entertain the children this January. Photo: Parkwood Leisure
2. Snowman Trail at Clumber Park
Discover a trail of twelve giant Snowman sculptures which can be found at iconic locations across the park, each decorated with designs inspired by the song The Twelve Days of Christmas. With themes of friendship, imagination and adventure, The Snowman™ is the ultimate winter story to explore with family and friends. So grab your snow boots, wrap up warm, and get ready to go on a magical journey. Map boards will be positioned around the park for visitors to follow, or pick up a paper copy of the map from the Laundry Yard shop or the Information Point for £1. The event runs until January 31 and is free (normal admission prices apply). Photo: Clumber Park NT
3. People's Art Exhibition, The Harley Gallery
When does craft become art, and which do we value more? Visit People’s Art to discover the work of five contemporary artists, alongside historic pieces of folk art. The new exhibition runs January 18 tp March 30, entry is free. Photo: Visit Nottinghamshire
4. Creswell Crags Sculpture Walking Trail, The Harley Gallery
The trail takes families from contemporary art at The Harley Gallery and historic art in The Portland Collection museum to Britain’s oldest cave art at Creswell Crags. The route is open between the two attractions and visitors can follow the footpath to get to and from each site. The Harley Gallery is easily reached from the A1 and M1. Free entry. Free parking. Photo: Submit