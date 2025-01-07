Here are 9 FREE activities to entertain your children in and around Worksop this January

2 . Snowman Trail at Clumber Park

Discover a trail of twelve giant Snowman sculptures which can be found at iconic locations across the park, each decorated with designs inspired by the song The Twelve Days of Christmas. With themes of friendship, imagination and adventure, The Snowman™ is the ultimate winter story to explore with family and friends. So grab your snow boots, wrap up warm, and get ready to go on a magical journey. Map boards will be positioned around the park for visitors to follow, or pick up a paper copy of the map from the Laundry Yard shop or the Information Point for £1. The event runs until January 31 and is free (normal admission prices apply). Photo: Clumber Park NT