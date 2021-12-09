Customers at Morrisons, Kilton Road, Worksop, have been donating food and toys throughout December to spread a little joy to others over the festive period.

The store offers a variety of ways for shoppers to donate to those less fortunate at Christmas time.

A giving tree is situated by the entry gates.

Rebecca Singleton Morrisons Customers & Community Director who visited the Worksop store with Community Champion Victoria Brooks

Customers can choose a bauble of their monetary choice and take it to the checkouts in store, where it will be scanned and reused. All donations made this way will then be gifted to the Worksop-based Bassetlaw Food Bank in the new year, via a gift card.

Alternatively, customers can purchase a gift for the From The Heart Charity to pass to a child or young adult in Bassetlaw who is in need this Christmas.

The third option allows customers to purchase Christmas Pick-up Bag, full of the food bank’s most-needed products. Customers are invited to just take the bag to the till, before dropping it at the donation station by the exit.

Victoria Brooks, store community champion, said: “I would like to say that our customers are so generous all year round and especially at Christmas.

“We can not thank them enough for purchasing the pick-up bags and the Christmas baubles from the giving tree.