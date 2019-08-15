Explore the joys of allotment life in Worksop this weekend

This week is National Allotments Week and as part of this nationwide event, two of the council’s allotment sites in Worksop are holding open days to encourage even more people to ‘grow their own', writes Coun Simon Greaves.

The popularity of cultivating your own allotment patch continues to flourish.

Coun Simon Greaves, Bassetlaw Council leader

And while some of the council’s allotment sites are full, there are still spaces in a few of the Worksop plots, including Cheapside and Claylands, both of which are open as part of this week.

The stewards at Claylands have been welcoming potential new green-fingered tenants with a cup of tea and some allotment advice every day this week and will continue to do so untol Sunday, August 18 between 10am 2pm each day.

Meanwhile, Cheapside will also be open on Sunday, August 18 between 10.30am and 4pm where the steward Maria will be showing people around.

Maria is passionate about allotments and promoting the health benefits, that go well beyond having a healthy supply of fruit and vegetables.

Feel free to pop along to the Cheapside and Claylands sites and say hello, or visit the council’s website or Facebook page for more information.

SEE ALSO: Exciting times ahead for Bassetlaw with plenty of big events to come.

Speaking of healthy eating, this Saturday, August 17, Worksop Market will be hosting its first-ever dedicated vegan market.

Organised by Fighting Fit Kitchen, you’ll find stalls selling healthy freshly prepared vegan meals, as well as vegan treats like cheeses, cakes and chocolates.

Not only is vegan food a great way to eat a little more healthy, but it is also environmentally sustainable – a commitment that the council has also made as part of a motion that was accepted at the last full council meeting.

As part of the motion, the council has committed to a number of measures that include carrying out a full green audit of the council, identifying priorities and putting resources in place so that it can work towards being a carbon neutral council.

It will also work with partners across the district to achieve this aim and ensure that it includes young people in the process, ensuring that they have a voice in shaping the future.