Doncaster and Worksop hospital patients to be treated to Cinderella panto

Patients staying at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals are set to be treated to a Christmas pantomime and you can see it too.

For the third year running, performing arts centre Cast in Doncaster will live-stream its pantomime – which this year is Cinderella.

Last years pantomime stream at Doncaster Royal Infirmarys Lecture Theatre.

On Friday, December 6, the production will be performed and screened live directly into wards and services at the trust’s three hospitals in Doncaster, Mexborough and Worksop.

At the same time, a special one-off event will take place in Doncaster Royal Infirmary’s Lecture Theatre, where 110 hospital professionals and their families will be joining in the fun.

Richard Parker OBE, chief executive at the trust, said: “I am delighted that we have once again been able to work with our friends at Cast to bring some festive cheer to our patients. This pantomime live-stream has become something of a Christmas tradition at the trust and something which colleagues greatly look forward to each year. Throughout the holidays season, clinicians try their very best to cheer up those in our care, however most would prefer to be comfortable at home, rather than in a hospital bed. This is just one way in which we can bring a little bit of the Xmas spirit to our wards and inpatient areas.”

Patients will also be able to watch the panto in their beds with mobile devices.

Deborah Rees, director at Cast, said: “We are thrilled to be streaming our panto out into the hospitals for the third year running. Christmas is all about creating happy memories and creating traditions and we are honoured that we can provide a little bit of Christmas magic to people who find themselves unwell at this time of year, or to staff who are working tirelessly to provide care to those who need it most.”

You can also go see Doncaster’s production of Cinderella live as it will run till December 31.

Prices for tickets range from £11 to £21.

To book your tickets, head to https://castindoncaster.com/whats-on/casts-pantomime-2019-cinderella/