Here are some lovely pictures of youngsters meeting Santa Claus in and around Worksop from more than a decade ago – who do you recognise?

Bassetlaw Hospital, Blyth Road, Worksop pupils from Norbridge School sang Christmas carols and help turn the tree lights on. Picture: Turning the lights on are Rev Clive Smith, Sophie Wood (7), Ian Floyd (8), Santa & Shannon Pettinger (7).

The Christmas lights switch-on in 2006 at the Matalan Car Park, where Santa Claus pulled a cracker with Joseph McManus (7).

Worksop, Santa's Grotto, Priory Centre in 2005 pictured with Daniel Jackson (2).

Mia Isabella Smith aged three met Santa in Worksop's Priory Centre in 2007.

